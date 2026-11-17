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Grand Theft Auto VI is the latest installment in a franchise that turned American excess into satire.

BANGALORE/LOS ANGELES – Vacation days have been booked. Millions of copies of the game have been preordered and preloaded. One gamer even asked a spouse to promise, in writing, not to interrupt.

Take-Two Interactive’s Rockstar Games’ action-adventure video game series Grand Theft Auto returns on Nov 19 with its first new title in 13 years, and gamers are rearranging their lives to participate in a shared cultural moment rarely seen in this era of fragmented audiences.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the latest installment in a franchise that turned American excess into satire, outsold some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters and drew the fury of lawmakers with its graphic violence.

“Everyone’s talking about it, all my friends at work and just talking online... it really feels like a whole societal coming together in a way,” said Owen Donahue, a 23-year-old from Los Angeles who works in the TV industry.

Grand Theft Auto began in 1997 with a top-down, heavily pixelated game that involved stealing cars and carrying out jobs for crime syndicates. With each installment, the graphics and storyline became more sophisticated.

GTA V, released in 2013 by Take-Two Interactive’s Rockstar Games and set in an alternative Los Angeles called Los Santos, was one of the best-selling video games of all time.

But that was 13 years ago. The wait for the next one has been so long that it became a running joke in gaming circles, with many players only children at the last launch.

Every sliver of the title’s footage has been devoured, from its first trailer that has drawn more than 300 million YouTube views since its release nearly three years ago, to an August gameplay preview that briefly crashed Netflix.

Paid time-off requests for launch day have been running about 13% higher than a normal November day, according to data from BambooHR, which runs a platform that helps small- and medium-sized businesses track schedules. Further employees are likely to call in sick on Nov 19, it says.

A BambooHR survey of 1,500 US adults found about one-third of Gen Z workers plan to take the day off.

“This is at a scale and size that we have not seen in other entertainment launches,” said BambooHR chief executive officer Brad Rencher.

Singaporean gamer Julian Tay said in a social media post that he had drawn up a five-point “GTA VI Gaming Agreement” for his spouse, covering the first 10 days after launch and stipulating when missions could be interrupted and when hugs, kisses and errands were allowed.

YouTuber Julian Tay, 34, and his wife, content creator Lisa Chan, 26, with the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI gaming agreement contract signed between the couple in Singapore on Nov 16. PHOTO: REUTERS

Some companies are embracing the fervour. Logitech, which makes gaming hardware, is giving employees an extra day off called “Game Day”.

“I’m going to enter flow state and what that means is basically I’m going to complete the entire game and not get off of it until I complete it,” said Brayden Whaley, a 23-year-old content creator from Los Angeles.

Welcome to Vice City

The game takes players to the neon-lit streets of Vice City, a fictional version of Miami.

The game features two playable characters – partners-in-crime Lucia and Jason, a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde who get drawn into a wide-ranging conspiracy after a heist goes wrong.

Lucia is the first fleshed-out playable female character in the series, addressing a common complaint from female gamers at a time when the gaming audience is increasingly skewing older and less male.

Women make up nearly half of US players, according to the Entertainment Software Association.

In the US, the game sells for US$79.99 (S$103), with a US$99.99 Ultimate Edition that adds extra cars, weapons and outfits.

With a production budget of an estimated US$1 billion or more, Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most expensive games ever made.

That makes the launch a major test not just for Rockstar Games and owner Take-Two Interactive Software, but for a gaming market hit by slowing sales and weaker demand for aging consoles.

Early sales have been strong, but glitches or a game that falls short of expectations could prove costly. Still, by many metrics it is already a hit.

“With an estimated 10 million pre-orders at an average price close to US$100, GTA VI clears US$1 billion in consumer spending the moment it goes live, two days faster than its predecessor and before anyone has played it,” said Joost van Dreunen, games professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business.

Market research firm Newzoo estimates at least US$3.25 billion in first-week sales across the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X and S gaming consoles.

“At a cultural level, I feel GTA VI already succeeded,” said Bob De Schutter, professor of art and design at Northeastern University.

“The Netflix preview went straight to (the top of) its rankings, pushing movies and TV shows aside. No game has ever accomplished something like that.” REUTERS