Grand getaways in S'pore: Staycations don't have to be boring

With fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant leading to border closures and more testing, The Straits Times reviews local staycations for families staying in Singapore for the holidays.

From spa days to shipping containers, these family staycations will keep both young and old happily occupied this festive season.

Suite Life: Container staycation is fun for 3 generations

We arrive for our staycation at what looks like a holiday resort made of Lego.

An open-air carpark next to the Downtown East recreation complex in Pasir Ris now houses 10 containers that have been converted into boutique hotel rooms.

The containers and the attractions at the site - a fairground, bouncy castles and inflatable slides - are as brightly coloured as a children's playground. The rectangular containers have even been stacked like Lego blocks in a two-storey art studio which offers art workshops. Some have been mounted vertically as tower-like installations that glow for the 'Gram with neon lights at night.

READ MORE HERE

Suite Life: Spa vibes at Oasia Resort Sentosa

Lemongrass enfolds you upon entering the Oasia Resort Sentosa. It permeates all the green feature walls, dark wood and marble furnishings.

Even the tan sofas and moss-fringed mirrors emanate a gingery tang. As does its welcome drink, a citrusy custom-blend tea.

Botanical motifs abound, etched out, underfoot and overlaid, to remind you the look it is going for is spa chic.

This is, after all, Far East Hospitality's first foray into the resort and spa category, with 191 rooms and suites spread across a conserved colonial building and a six-storey annexe.

READ MORE HERE

Suite Life: Pokemon-themed staycation at Fairmont

When planning a staycation, the big question for parents with young children like me is always - how do you keep them occupied on a one-night stay?

Fairmont Singapore's Pokemon-themed staycation, the first of its kind, ticks all the right boxes.

With kids, you can hardly go wrong with themed getaways, especially one tied to Pokemon, the most lucrative media franchise of all time.

READ MORE HERE