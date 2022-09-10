Grammy-winning musician Jacob Collier to perform here

Grammy-winning English singer, musician and composer Jacob Collier will be back in Singapore to perform at the Esplanade Theatre on Nov 19.

The acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, whose music melds jazz, R&B and funk, has performed here several times, including two sold-out shows at the 2018 Singapore International Festival of Arts.

The 28-year-old's upcoming performance is part of his Djesse World Tour that includes sold-out shows all over Europe and the United States.

The tour is named after his four-album project Djesse. The first volume was released in 2018, the second in 2019 and the third in 2020. The fourth has not been released.

Tickets, priced from $128, will go on sale on Wednesday.

Collier first made waves as a teenager when his homemade, split-screen music videos of himself singing multiple parts and playing several instruments went viral in 2011. He has since released four albums, including his debut, In My Room, in 2016. He is the first British artiste to win Grammys for each of his four albums.

His most recent win was for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals for He Won't Hold You, a track from Djesse Vol. 3.