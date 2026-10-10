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Gotta grow my own way: Why some S’poreans are choosing the farm life abroad

SINGAPORE – Finding a small sweet potato hidden in the dirt was hardly what Singaporean Shalyn Thng was expecting while digging up her front yard.

She had been clearing the roughly 90 sq m plot of land in front of her two-storey rental home in Jianli County, Hube i, w hen her shovel struck something solid in the soil.

She lifted her shovel to find a sweet potato around the size of a tennis ball – remnants of the harvest from a previous season.

“It was really tough flipping the soil but when I found the potato, I got very excited. I remember thinking, ‘so, this is what it feels like to harvest your own vegetables’,” says Thng, 30, who has an advanced diploma in applied linguistics from the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

Her businessman husband was born and raised in Hubei. The couple had decided to move to China to be closer to his family and for a change of pace after living together in Singapore for around two years.

They met on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu in early 2023 and got chatting on instant-messaging app WeChat. They started a long-distance relationship while he was working in Hong Kong and she was teaching in a secondary school in Singapore, and eventually tied the knot in late 2023.

They made the move in September, choosing to live in an outskirts village in Jianli County, instead of one of the more developed neighbouring cities like Wuhan or Changsha.

Their decision aligned with the slower, more intentional lifestyle Thng had envisioned for herself after spending seven years teaching art in Singapore.

“Working in an office requires me to be constantly thinking and I don’t have the luxury of just focusing on the physical act of doing things. Sometimes, even after work hours, I’m still thinking about work, whereas living in the countryside offers me a certain peace,” she says.

Singaporean Shalyn Thng moved to Hubei in September and is learning to farm on the plot of land in front of her two-storey rental home. PHOTO: SHALYN THNG

She intends to use this time away from her teaching career as a “trial relocation” and to learn how to farm while living abroad – a lifestyle she became especially drawn to after watching numerous videos of cosy homesteading routines on social media.

Today, she has cleared all the land in front of her home and planted vegetables like cabbages, carrots and radishes. Already, some of her long beans and pumpkins have made it into the stir-fries she whips up for her and her husband’s meals.

Rise of cottagecore

Online, this lifestyle is popularised as “cottagecore”, which romanticises a simpler, self-sufficient existence in harmony with nature and away from urban pressures.

Cottagecore found significant popularity in 2020, amid the early waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, and continued to trend throughout the pandemic years as a nostalgic, pastoral escape from the stress of a locked-down world.

Even after its peak trending years, such idyllic social media content continued to attract viewers, reinforcing its appeal as a rejection of hustle culture.

The appeal, according to seven Singaporeans-turned-farmers who spoke to The Straits Times, is that life in Singapore is often optimised for efficiency and productivity. Farming, however, offers an antidote to the things that optimisation has left little room for, such as space, slowness and self-sufficiency.

Like Thng, they agree that their farm experience abroad, whether a short volunteer stint or longer-term career choice, made all their past urban grouses seem small and highlighted the value of an unhurried life.

Finding peace

For Esther Peh, who is in her early 40s, this realisation came after 15 years as an educator in Singapore. In late 2019, she opened a private tuition centre, running it on her own for roughly six years. Prior to that, she had taught English in a secondary school.

“I was at an all-time low (in 2024) and felt very disenchanted. When I saw my students having emotional meltdowns before exams, I really started to ask why I was perpetuating this paper-chasing culture,” says Peh, who has a post-graduate diploma in education from the National Institute of Education in Singapore.

She recalls the immense amount of stress that she shouldered while running the sole proprietorship, which included having to handle marketing, negotiate leases with landlords, plan the curriculum, deal with parents, teach and complete administrative duties.

“There was one time I had an hour’s break on a weekend and went home to lie in bed. When my alarm went off, I couldn’t even push myself into a conscious state – my body was in such exhaustion,” she says, recalling how she made two visits to the hospital over two weeks for panic attacks.

In 2024, she decided to slowly step back from managing her business to pursue something she had always been drawn to but never had the time for: permaculture. She continued to oversee the tuition practice at a smaller scale with just a handful of students until January 2026, when she closed it for good.

Singaporean Esther Peh left her 15-year career in education to learn permaculture in New Zealand in 2014. PHOTO: ESTHER PEH

Peh’s interest in permaculture grew gradually with experiences like a three-day trek through the Gunung Stong forest reserve in Kelantan with her outdoor club at Singapore Management University, where she witnessed nature’s architecture first-hand as an undergraduate.

She continued to research permaculture – a sustainable and holistic agricultural practice that aims to protect and regenerate the environment instead of working against it – and found that its principles resonated with her.

“It’s not just about growing things, it’s also about looking at the land – how the slopes and the hills are formed, where the water collects, where the animals can roam. You have to consider the whole ecosystem, it’s not just for your own value and benefit,” she says.

It was a concept that was particularly hard to grasp while living in Singapore, where agricultural land makes up around just 1% of the city’s total land area.

In December 2024, Peh flew to New Zealand, where she found opportunities to learn permaculture from local farmers via the global volunteer exchange programme World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms (WWOOF).

Over a year and a half, she volunteered on three farms across the North Island, immersing herself in the demanding daily routines of eco-conscious agriculture. Her tasks ranged from clearing stubborn, overgrown vegetation to managing compost systems to caring for farm animals.

She also learnt organic harvesting techniques and gained first-hand insight into farming practices like crop rotation and weed management. “Clearing out vegetation might sound easy, but it was backbreaking. I did it for a few hours under the sun daily and I’d be knocked out for the rest of the day,” she recalls.

Peh gained first-hand insight into farming practices like crop rotation and weed management. PHOTO: ESTHER PEH

Despite the physical strain, she found that the lifestyle agreed with her for other reasons.

“When I do something tactile, like putting my feet on the soil and spending time in nature, it regulates my nervous system. So, even though by the end of the day I’m physically tired and just want to sleep, I know it is something I want to keep doing. It’s not stressful to me, it’s fulfilling,” she says.

In February 2026 , she met a New Zealand woman in her 80s who was sharing a strip of her land with the local community to use for farming. Peh says the entire plot is as large as “the whole of Toa Payoh combined”.

This initiative, says Peh, came after massive job cuts during the Covid-19 pandemic left many locals without work and food security. Sharing the land meant that those who maintained the farm would have a share of the produce and meat when read y.

Peh was offered the opportunity to put up a tiny home on the land in return for helping the landowner maintain her farm. Tiny homes typically range from 9 sq m to 37 sq m in size, and can cost anywhere from NZ$55,000 (S$40,165) to NZ$250,000, depending on the size, design and finish.

Ultimately, Peh did not take up the offer. After spending some 18 months in New Zealand, she decided to use her newfound farming knowledge closer to home and grow food to share with her loved ones in Singapore instead.

“I’m still learning. My plan is to explore South-east Asia, like in Thailand and Malaysia, and be in the company of people who have been there and done that. Growing food is a matter of feeding people I love,” says Peh, who returned to Singapore in July.

Since then, she has visited Gentle Farms in Johor – run by a Singaporean couple – to observe how animals are cared for, and completed a four-day natural farming workshop with local farm business A Little Wild. She has also started growing coriander and long beans in planters on the balcony of her parents’ landed home.

Building food literacy

Much like permaculture, self-sufficiency is another concept that can be difficult to grasp in Singapore. Over 90% of food in the Republic, including staples like eggs, vegetables, poultry and dairy products, is imported from countries like Malaysia and Australia.

Thng says she was inspired to find out what it meant to be truly self-sufficient and was presented with the perfect opportunity to do so when she moved to China.

“I wanted to experience a different lifestyle. But beyond that, the concept of eating the food you grow is quite fascinating to me, because in Singapore, we don’t really know where a lot of the food we eat comes from,” says Thng, who enjoys experimenting in the kitchen.

To that end, she sought farming advice from her neighbours and her husband’s family in Jianli County and learnt to navigate unexpected complications along the way.

For instance, she recalls not knowing how to use a hoe or shovel properly, and admits having underestimated the physical labour involved in tilling the land.

“The hardest part about clearing the la nd w as removing the grass because it was deeply rooted in the soil. What we initially did was use the kitchen knife to chop the grass shorter before manually digging the roots out,” she says.

Thng has cabbages, radishes and carrots growing in her front yard. PHOTO: SHALYN THNG

She and her husband eventually hired a tractor to do the heavy lifting.

While waiting for her new seedlings to fruit, she is slowly adjusting to village life – without modern conveniences, nearby amenities or sheltered walkways – and is documenting her journey on Instagram (@tanghullu.incn).

Similarly, Singaporean Adeline Leong, 23, cultivated a new perspective of food after a four-week volunteering stint at two agricultural sites in France, a vineyard in Provence near the south-eastern edge of the country, and a farm in Burgundy, in east-central France.

Leong, a global studies undergraduate from the National University of Singapore, had found both opportunities on the website of the WWOOF programme, which offers travellers a hands-on experience to learn about organic food, agriculture and sustainable ways of living.

Starting in July, she spent her time in France learning about the farm-to-table philosophy from locals, while carrying out tasks like collecting eggs, harvesting tomatoes and doing produce deliveries.

“When you’ve spent an hour or two plucking zucchinis or tomatoes, and then get to eat them that same day, you feel a stronger connection to your food,” she says.

While working on the farm, she found out that her farmer host owned around 3,000 chickens and roughly 20 cows – numbers she initially found “inconceivable”. Aside from selling eggs, her host also made milk into cream products, cheeses, butter and sweet treats like panna cotta.

Undergraduate Adeline Leong spent four weeks volunteering on a vineyard and a farm in France. PHOTO: ADELINE LEONG

“Our hosts told us how strongly they believe in self-sufficiency and eating their own seasonal produce,” she says.

“My perspective changed more from the conversations we had about their relationship with food, especially when I compare it with what little I knew about food from growing up in Singapore.”

Touching grass

Beyond learning about farming and food production, Leong also sees her time volunteering on agricultural plots in France as one way to “touch grass” before adulting hits. She graduates from university in January 2027.

Her farm experience was one of many others she took on to immerse herself in different cultures, such as documenting the lives of the Karen people in the Huay Pakkoot village of Chiang Mai, known for their elephant conservation efforts, over two years.

“I’ve been really privileged to be able to interact with people from different communities in countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Ecuador and France. With that exposure, I get to see how everyone is living life so differently,” Leong says, adding that she defines success differently now.

“Now, I’d define success as being content with life. I feel like what brings me contentment is the time and space to be with family and friends, to continue learning through people and travel, and to feel the feelings I get from experiences like seeing a starry sky without light pollution or watching the sunrise. These are feelings that chasing the rat race all the way wouldn’t be able to give me.”

Travelling with intention is a philosophy that Singaporean Loh Yong Qi, 20, embraced over her 12-day volunteering stint on a remote farm in Kazakhstan in May, just a week after graduating from Temasek Polytechnic.

Singaporean Loh Yong Qi graduated in May and spent around two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Kazakhstan. PHOTO: LOH YONG QI

She wanted to explore Central Asia and found the opportunity on the global cultural exchange and volunteer platform Workaway.

She was required to break thick branches off trees to build a fence line and dig soil to sow seeds. It was no easy feat, she recounts, but it was an experience wholly built around the intentionality she sought on her journey.

“I learnt to be OK with being bored. I realised I didn’t need to constantly stimulate my mind,” Loh says, adding that her daily routine included watching the sun go down behind the mountains in the evenings.

Loh stayed in a yurt and had to adapt to the rugged living conditions on the farm, which included open-air toilets and sleeping with insects. PHOTO: LOH YONG QI

Still, the less-than-ideal living conditions – which included open-air toilets and nightly visits by creepy-crawlies like cockroaches – were enough to send her packing after 12 days.

She continued her trip with three other volunteering stints teaching in a kindergarten in Kazakhstan, doing housekeeping and front desk roles in a hotel in Kyrgyzstan, and practising English with kids at a summer camp in Uzbekistan.

“It was really out of my comfort zone, and while I eventually got used to the life there, I realise I’m still very much a city girl,” she says.

Hitched to the plow

Some Singaporeans have gone beyond looking to farming as a short-lived lifestyle experience and turned it into longer-term careers.

Married couple Nabilah Bagarib, 39, and Ashraf Bakar, 38, started their business Aliyah Rizq Farm in Mersing, Malaysia, over a decade ago, with just 30 goats and sheep, and a fistful of ambition.

Singaporeans Nabilah Bagarib and Ashraf Bakar have run their farm business for over a decade, and have expanded to destinations such as Indonesia, Kenya and Morocco. PHOTO: ALIYAH RIZQ FARM

They have since built a multimillion-dollar empire that produces 250 tonnes of mutton yearly and handles halal meat distribution to 12 countries, with farms in Kenya and Morocco. Their farm also offers religious qurban and aqiqah services, and eco-tourism activities .

It began as an idea they toyed around with for years alongside Nabilah’s retired mother, now aged 65 and previously the chief editor in the office of the mufti in Brunei, who had long aspired to run her own farm.

It was Ashraf – a former construction, automobile and product manufacturing businessman – who saw it as a promising opportunity to address a gap in the halal meats market in the region.

Roughly 10 years ago, around 13 per cent of the sheep and goat livestock in Malaysia was imported from countries like Australia, Brazil and India, he says.

“We saw that as an opportunity. Business-wise, we had to look at where the market is and what we could provide for the market. We wanted to be able to fill that gap,” he adds.

With Nabilah’s mother’s blessing and her capital investment of around $50,000 from her life savings, the couple started their 0.8ha farm in Mersing in 2015. They named it after her.

“Singapore doesn’t have space (for such a venture) or an active livestock industry. But I think there’s a lot of potential in Malaysia. When we started, Ashraf had to do everything from feeding the animals to cleaning up manure to constructing the pens,” recalls Nabilah. The company now employs a global team of around 300 staff members.

For Singaporean Elena Chua, 29, who co-founded Johor-based Gentle Farms with her husband in 2023, the motivation to go into the farming industry was better health.

Singaporean Elena Chua co-founded Gentle Farms with her husband in 2023. PHOTO: GENTLE FARMS

After a health scare where her husband exhibited signs of stroke, the couple committed to incorporating more exercise into their daily routine and paying closer attention to their food intake and nutrition. They also began to look into organic produce, sustainable practices and ethical farming.

“That’s when we wanted to understand more about our food source. How are the animals raised? Who are the farmers? What do they feed the animals?” she says.

Gentle Farms was their effort to create a source of food they could trust – with the hope that other consumers would be able to trust them too. Aside from selling produce like milk and eggs, they also run guided tours where visitors can feed animals and get a more in-depth look at ethical farming.

While Chua admits that running a farm – from cleaning pens to managing manpower – can get tiring, she says she knows farm life is the way for her.

“Of course, there is stress from running a farm because it is still a business. But I think as farm owners, we’re able to manage our stress levels better than when we were working in Singapore,” she says. The couple previously ran a small consultancy for sales and marketing from 2018 to 2024.

“What makes it rewarding is that we’re able to build something of our own and we can see it flourish. That’s what keeps us going.”