Gossip Girl 2.0's Whitney Peak on a quest for learning

SINGAPORE - Whitney Peak, the star of the new Gossip Girl (2021 to present), is blowing up.

As the lead in one of the buzziest television shows in recent years, the 19-year-old is having a moment.

Born in Uganda and raised in Canada, Peak got her start as a teenage actress with small but memorable roles in Netflix's Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina (2018 to 2020) and Aaron Sorkin's biographical crime film Molly's Game (2017), opposite Jessica Chastain.

When her agent told her that HBO Max was rebooting Gossip Girl, which aired from 2007 to 2012, the then 16-year-old sent in her audition tape.

The producers were so taken by Peak that they booked her instantly - a rarity in an industry where thousands of hopefuls compete for the same role (especially one as high-profile as this), often going through multiple tests.

Peak leads a new diverse cast - the old show got plenty of retrospective flak for its blinding whiteness - as fan favourite Zoya Lott, the only main character who does not come from money and, therefore, a proxy for the "regular people" watching the show who experience the rarefied realm of the show's uber-wealthy Manhattan teens through her eyes and ears.

The first season was a hit and production is now under way for the second. It is in her newly adopted home city of New York that Peak - an old soul with a cherubic teenage face - was photographed for this portfolio.

What did you love most about working on Gossip Girl and what were some of the biggest surprises?

I was surprised at how exhausting it got. The show is a dream come true, and then you start doing it and get tired, then you beat yourself up for feeling that way because you are so lucky to be in this position.

It can become this whole cycle of not allowing yourself to rest because you feel like you should be grateful and keep going. So many people would love to be in this position.

When you are on set, you are interacting with so many people, and giving and consuming so much energy. If you don't take a break, you are going to burn out really easily - that was one of the first things I learnt.