Gorgeous gems: Ogle high jewellery collections from Cartier, Gucci and Chanel

SINGAPORE - Three global luxury houses recently unveiled their high jewellery collections for selected VIP clients and media to feast their eyes on. Here is the lowdown on the season's best baubles.

Cartier Beautes du Monde

Following Cartier's global celebration of its latest thematic high jewellery collection in Madrid, Spain, in June, Singapore VIP clients and media got to view the exquisite Beautes du Monde in person at Capella Singapore in July.

Inspired by the travels of the Cartier brothers - and how they found beauty in every corner of the world - the collection is speckled with rich greens, reds and blues across a staggering number of bracelets, rings and necklaces.

More than 200 pieces were on display in a lush exhibition space taking after the scenography from the global launch. Guests were invited to explore the collection and key timepieces housed across five thematic rooms - Cultural World, World of Wildlife, Mineral World, Special Orders, and Diamond & Centre Stones.

Flora and fauna intertwine with culture in the creations, with necklaces stealing the show.

The Iwana set of jewellery, inspired by the scaly skin of the green iguana, features cabochon-cut emeralds from Colombia totalling 43.31 carats. A closer look reveals natural inclusions in the precious stones, which are poetically referred to as "jardin" (garden in French) for their intricate patterns that resemble a garden.

Likewise, the Panthere Heroique set features emeralds with natural inclusions, playfully guarded by the maison's iconic diamond-and-onyx-encrusted big cat.