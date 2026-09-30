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Google wants Hollywood to stop being so afraid of technology

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Google’s head of entertainment content and platforms Jonathan Zepp (left) and Range Media Partners CEO Peter Micelli.

Google’s head of entertainment content and platforms Jonathan Zepp (left) and Range Media Partners CEO Peter Micelli.

PHOTO: MICHELLE GROSKOPF/NYTIMES

Brooks Barnes

  • Google aims to reshape Hollywood's portrayal of technology by funding projects like Sweetwater, showing AI as positive rather than dystopian.
  • The 100 Zeros partnership with Range Media produces micro-dramas and experiments with AI tools to integrate Google technology into storytelling.
  • Despite some skepticism from artists, Google seeks to build creative trust and influence future entertainment through investments and collaborations with filmmakers.

AI generated

LOS ANGELES – More and more, Hollywood depicts technology as a countdown to catastrophe.

Google would like Hollywood to consider another possibility: What if the technological future is not terrifying at all?

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.