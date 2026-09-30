Google wants Hollywood to stop being so afraid of technology
Brooks Barnes
- Google aims to reshape Hollywood's portrayal of technology by funding projects like Sweetwater, showing AI as positive rather than dystopian.
- The 100 Zeros partnership with Range Media produces micro-dramas and experiments with AI tools to integrate Google technology into storytelling.
- Despite some skepticism from artists, Google seeks to build creative trust and influence future entertainment through investments and collaborations with filmmakers.
AI generated
LOS ANGELES – More and more, Hollywood depicts technology as a countdown to catastrophe.
Google would like Hollywood to consider another possibility: What if the technological future is not terrifying at all?