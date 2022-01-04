Goodbye, island home

Makeshift shelters in West Coast Park hold last semblance of many islanders’ former lives

Two brothers built a makeshift shelter at the beach in West Coast Park using bamboo poles, tarmac mats and pieces of cardboard.

They wanted to let their relatives sit and chat facing their former home, Pulau Sudong, though shipping containers and luxury yachts obstruct their view of the island.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 04, 2022, with the headline Goodbye, island home.