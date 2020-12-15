‘Gondolas of the south’

STAYING AFLOAT: Long-tail boats moored at Koh Hong in Krabi. Known as the “gondolas of the south”, the boats are Krabi’s most distinctive form of waterborne transport.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
LUSH LIVING: Mangrove trees and seedlings (above) in the Koh Hong lagoon and tourists (right) taking photos aboard a long-tail boat.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
POWERFUL TAIL END: The boats have a propeller attached to the end of a long pole, powered by an enormous engine typically removed from a car. This “tail” propels the boat and acts as the steering mechanism. With their narrow profile and negligible draft, the boats are perfect for sailing in Krabi’s shallow bays, creeks, caves and passageways.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
