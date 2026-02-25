Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tickets for all of the screenings will cost $55 before booking fees.

SINGAPORE – ARMYs have permission to dance to K-pop boy band BTS’ upcoming Arirang concerts in local cinema chains, where the shows will be screened .

Golden Village and Shaw Theatres will have livestreams of the seven-member group’s concerts at South Korea’s Goyang Stadium on April 11 and Japan’s Tokyo Dome on April 18.

There will also be rerun screenings of the concerts.

The Goyang Stadium concert will be screened at Golden Village’s Suntec City outlet and Shaw Theatre’s Lido, Jem, Jewel Changi Airport, Paya Lebar Quarter and Nex outlets.

The Tokyo concert will be screened at Golden Village’s VivoCity outlet and the Shaw Theatre outlets above.

In South Korea, leading multiplex chains CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox will host the live viewing events, with ticket reservations starting at 10am on Feb 25, reported Yonhap.

The shows mark the start of what BigHit Music described as the biggest world tour ever by a K-pop act, spanning 82 concerts in 34 cities, according to Yonhap.

It added that tickets for 41 shows in North America and Europe have already sold out, including those in Goyang.