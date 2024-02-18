Going the extra mile: S’poreans find joy in driving 10,000km across Asia, Africa and Europe

SINGAPORE – There are people who drive, and then there are drivers.

But retired financial consultant Able Wang, 59, draws a finer distinction still: There is the driver’s driver – smart, skilled and thoroughly obsessed with the road.

In October 2023, Mr Wang made headlines for an expedition to Yading, China, setting out from his Housing Board flat in Dover to drive 11,000km over 27 days in his BMW hatchback.

“People couldn’t believe my little car could make the journey. It’s 12 years old,” he said.

Mr Wang has good reason to put his faith in the car – he has taken his wagon on at least seven other northerly drives before, heading up to Thailand from Singapore alone once every three months since the Covid-19 pandemic.

His decision to opt for a hatchback may be puzzling to “overlanders” – who usually favour a 4x4 or larger sport utility vehicle (SUV) for its off-roading capabilities – but, then, he is not in that camp.

Overlanders – as they call themselves – are travellers who make long journeys over land, across multiple countries. Often, they choose difficult routes like unpaved roads that make for interesting sightseeing and no-frills camping grounds that are clean and safe.

Mr Wang’s goal is more singular. “I go for the driving. Scenery is part of it but the road is No. 1,” he said.

For that, he needs a good car, one that lets him “feel the road”, transmitting its texture from the tyres to the suspension and up to the steering wheel, to crackle beneath his fingers, he said.

A burly car would cut that humming cord.

As a rule, he eschews the shortest route for one that promises the most pleasurable drive. Often, that means detours for hours on back roads marked by hairpin turns and hilly terrain.

“I’m happiest on those roads, manoeuvring those bends in a car with nice handling,” he said.

His favourite road is Thailand’s feted Route 1148 – a mountain pass that unfurls down the flank of the northern Chiang Rai province to deposit motorists in Nan, wild-eyed from its lavish bends.

“Endless curves on a perfect tarmac, better than anything in the European Alps,” said Mr Wang, quoting the Porsche-run magazine Curves.

These winding roads quash the fear of falling asleep at the wheel, keeping him alert for all seven or eight hours he spends driving on an average day. “Iron butt!” he said.