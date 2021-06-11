Glittering start

A snake necklace (above) by Cartier Paris from 1968 and a pelican cuff (left) by Bina Goenka from 2009 at the Beautiful Creatures exhibition. Sea animal-themed jewellery (left) is part of a special exhibition at the American Museum of Natural History
Besides the Beautiful Creatures exhibition, the halls include highlights such as the Singing Stone (above), which was part of the 1893 World's Fair in Chicago. Dug from a mine in Bisbee, Arizona, it is embedded with bright blue azurite and green malachite, two copper ore minerals. The name comes from the high-pitched sounds the stone makes when the humidity changes.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Sea animal-themed jewellery (above) is part of a special exhibition at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The museum's Halls of Gems and Minerals underwent a renovation to better showcase the exhibits and will reopen to the public tomorrow.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A snake necklace by Cartier Paris from 1968 at the Beautiful Creatures exhibition.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A pelican cuff by Bina Goenka from 2009 at the Beautiful Creatures exhibition.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
