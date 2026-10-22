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Glee to return in reboot for Disney+ and Hulu

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The Glee reboot revives Ryan Murphy’s (third from left) television series, which premiered on Fox in 2009 and ran for six seasons through 2015.

The Glee reboot revives Ryan Murphy’s (third from left) television series, which premiered on Fox in 2009 and ran for six seasons through 2015.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Disney+ and Hulu said Glee will return in a reboot. They gave no release date or project details.
  • Glee first aired on Fox in 2009 and ran for six seasons until 2015. It followed a high school glee club in Lima, Ohio.
  • The show became a cultural hit and won Golden Globes in 2010 and 2011. It is also linked to the deaths of three cast members, including Cory Monteith, Mark Salling and Naya Rivera.

AI generated

LOS ANGELES – Glee, the hit musical comedy-drama television series, is set to return in a reboot, streaming services Disney+ and Hulu announced on Oct 21.

“It’s official, Glee is returning,” the platforms said in a joint Instagram post, though they provided no additional details about the project or its release timeline.

The reboot revives Ryan Murphy’s television series, which premiered on Fox in 2009 and ran for six seasons through 2015.

Set in Lima, Ohio, the show followed members of a high school glee club as they navigated adolescence, friendships and personal challenges.

The series featured a cast that combined established actors and emerging talent, including Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch and Darren Criss.

Glee became a cultural phenomenon, earning Golden Globe awards for best television series, comedy or musical, in 2010 and 2011.

The show was known for its wide-ranging musical performances, covering songs such as Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin, Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal and Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, while also popularising mash-up numbers that blended multiple songs into a single performance.

The series has also been associated with the deaths of three cast members: Cory Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, died in 2013; Mark Salling, who portrayed Noah Puckerman, died in 2018; and Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, died in 2020. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.