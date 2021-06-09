Glacial lure

Tents of mountaineers at the Mount Everest base camp in the Solukhumbu district in Nepal. Among the sights the camp offers include one view of the Khumbu glacier (above). Nepal reopened Mount Everest in April to foreigners after it was closed due to the pandemic and the climbing season ended last week.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  Published
    1 hour ago

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 09, 2021, with the headline 'Glacial lure'. Subscribe
