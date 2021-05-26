Giving dreams a lift

An early morning training session with some of the 70 children at the Lifting Dreams school in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. The school, whose founders include South African weightlifting champion Khati Mabuya, trains youngsters on weekdays and, over weekends, gives them academic instructions. This is aimed at helping them deal with issues such as drug abuse, alcoholism and, most recently, the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PHOTOS: EPA-EFE