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Zariah Coleman, 13, (pictured on the left with her mother Sheena, and brother, Hakeem), was reunited with her cat Issac four days after the building next door to them in Brooklyn, New York, collapsed into a construction site.

NEW YORK – Zariah Coleman, 13, and her mother Sheena Coleman told a Department of Buildings engineer to check behind the toilet. Or underneath the chairs. Or in the closet.

But their grey-and-white cat Issac was not in any of his usual hiding spots.

It had been four days since the building next door to them, 1321 Flatbush Ave in Brooklyn, collapsed into a construction site on Nov 11, killing eight people and injuring 18. The collapse displaced many people on the block, including the Colemans, whose walls at 1323 Flatbush Ave were sheared off.

But on Nov 15, before Yegal Shamash, the engineer and first deputy commissioner of the Buildings Department, and a member of Flatbush Cats, a nonprofit group, ended a search of the Colemans’ apartment, they heard a soft meow coming from the kitchen.

So they checked a cabinet underneath the kitchen sink.

Zariah, waiting in front of the building, suddenly saw the men emerge. They were smiling.

They brought Issac out in a cage.

“I was hugging the cage,” Zariah said. “My eyes started getting watery.”

She added: “I had it in my heart they would find Issac. I knew they would.”

Her mother was inside the apartment at the time of the neighbouring building’s collapse, along with her six-year-old son Hakeem. Zariah was at the park. Issac slipped away during the loud noises and chaos.

For days, the Colemans clung to the possibility that Issac was hiding, scared and alone in their ruined apartment. During a Nov 13 news conference with the New York attorney general Letitia James and city officials, Zariah broke down in tears.

“I just really hope they come and get our cat because he’s inside the house right now, and they said they went inside the house to try to find him, but I don’t think they really did,” she said. “He’s hiding from them, and I think he’s scared of them, and I just really want them to come and get our cat.”

Coleman, 35, nearly let out a laugh when she heard where the cat was found. “He definitely knows how to open the cabinet with his paws,” she said.

Then Coleman and Zariah held an impromptu dance party. The teen had an urgent errand to attend to, though.

“I’m going to buy some tuna,” she said – for Issac’s homecoming. NYTIMES