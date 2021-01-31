Getting in costume

SUITED UP: Cosplayers, who dress up as fictional characters from video games, anime or manga, taking part in a costume event in Hanoi.
SUITED UP: Cosplayers, who dress up as fictional characters from video games, anime or manga, taking part in a costume event in Hanoi.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
SUITED UP: Cosplayers, who dress up as fictional characters from video games, anime or manga, taking part in a costume event in Hanoi.
SUITED UP: Cosplayers, who dress up as fictional characters from video games, anime or manga, taking part in a costume event in Hanoi.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
SUITED UP: Cosplayers, who dress up as fictional characters from video games, anime or manga, taking part in a costume event in Hanoi.
SUITED UP: Cosplayers, who dress up as fictional characters from video games, anime or manga, taking part in a costume event in Hanoi.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    36 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 31, 2021, with the headline 'Getting in costume'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 