Get, set and party: Pump up for F1 with these 7 activities

SINGAPORE – Get ready for an action-packed weekend as the Formula One revs into town after a two-year pandemic-induced break.

As the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix takes over thoroughfares around Marina Bay from Sept 30 to Oct 2, bars, restaurants, hotels and other businesses in the area are pumping out promotions, parties, club nights and other F1 specials.

And it appears Singaporeans are ready to splurge. According to a study by hospitality experience platform SevenRooms, some 71.6 per cent of Singaporeans will patronise a restaurant, cafe or bar during the race weekend, spending $70 on average.

Some activities and deals kicked off as early as last weekend, while others are already sold out. But there are still plenty of ways you can get into the F1 spirit.

1. Enjoy free-flow drinks