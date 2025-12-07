Get into the holiday spirit by supporting charity SOSD, celebrate Christmas at Big Furry Festival

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The holidays are a time for family, and for animal lovers and pet owners, there is no better time to show your love for the furry companions, be it your own or those in shelters.

From contributing to a good cause to help rescued dogs rehabilitate and overcome trauma to finding the perfect gift for your fur kids, here is a list to get you into the festive season.

Support Singapore Specials through Paws For A Cause art auction

New Zealand premium pet nutrition brand Nutripe brings its global fund-raising initiative Paws For A Cause that marries creativity with compassion to Singapore.

Until Dec 24, unique dog mascots are on auction online at fund-raising platform DeeDa ( www.petsclubsg.com/paws-for-a-cause ).

Each of the mascots is painted and designed by one of 35 home-grown artists, musicians, content creators and personalities, including former radio DJs Cheryl Miles and Vernetta Lopez, and musicians Rriley and Joi Chua.

The painted figurines – symbolising love, hope and the promise of second chances – are on display at Chye Seng Huat Hardware cafe.

All proceeds from the auction will go to SOSD, a local animal welfare group dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming stray and abandoned dogs.

Funds raised will help support SOSD’s essential shelter operations and its ongoing campaigns, including the Pawsitive Future programme that provides confidence-building and socialisation training. The campaign helps rescued dogs overcome trauma and become ready for adoption.

“We think we rescue dogs, but they rescue us – teaching us how to love, laugh and play, no matter what life brings us,” said Miles on Paws For A Cause.

Singer Rriley and her painted dog mascot – Pretty Bada**: Armour & Affection – for Paws For A Cause, an online auction where 100 per cent of proceeds go to animal welfare group SOSD. PHOTO: PAWS FOR A CAUSE

The media and wellness coach painted her mascot silver and named it DJ Star Dawg. Her artwork boasts a set of detachable headphones, fairy lights and a real radio.

“DJ Star Dawg reminds us to dream boldly, shine like a disco ball and look for the silver lining,” Miles added.

For pop singer Rriley, her mascot reimagines the misunderstood “scary” big dog as both powerful and tender. Painted in sleek black with silver armour, accented with flowers, Pretty Bada** : Armour & Affection embodies resilience wrapped in beauty – a reminder that even the toughest-looking souls long for love.

Said the member of home-grown pop band The Sam Willows: “Beneath the armour, every dog carries the same gentle heart, deserving of warmth, care and a chance to be seen beyond appearances.”

Christmas block party at Big Furry Festival at Holland Village

Big Furry Festival is a pet-friendly event that will take place from Dec 18 to 21 at Holland Village. PHOTO: BIG FURRY FESTIVAL/INSTAGRAM

Holland Village will be transformed into a pet-friendly Christmas village from Dec 18 to 21 for the Big Furry Festival.

Designed as a neighbourhood Christmas block party for pets and their people, the inaugural event – organised by AMC Asia in partnership with Enterprise Singapore – will take place around the precinct, including the One Holland Village mixed-use development, Lorong Mambong, Lorong Liput and Chip Bee Gardens.

Entry to Big Furry Festival is free and open to all members of the public, with ticketed programmes and activities available for registration.

For $8, visitors can purchase a festival pass that unlocks a broader range of activities and perks, which include merchant-exclusive promotions and items.

Those participating in the weekend’s challenges and activities also stand a chance to win attractive prizes.

Some highlights include the Holland V Exploration Race, where pet owners and their four-legged companions participate in an adventure trail through Holland Village’s streets and take part in mini challenges at selected shops. Registration with an additional cost is required for the scavenger hunt.

There are also ticketed masterclasses where pet owners can learn about canine massages, pet nutrition and pet fine-dining plating.

Free events include the Christmas Marketplace, where you can shop for festive gifts from specially curated stalls.

There are also two movie nights where pawrents can cuddle up with their furry companions on One Holland rooftop for a free movie screening, such as The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (2019).

And if your fur kid has style, dress it up in its Christmas best and let it strut along the festive pet runway through selected streets as part of a contest to become the first BFF style icon.

The Big Furry Festival is open from 9am to 9pm. Go to bigfurryfestival.com for the full programme and registration.

Shop Santa and Rudolph cat trees from Vetreska

Christmas-themed cat trees featuring Santa, snowman and reindeer-inspired designs from Vetreska. PHOTO: VETRESKA

If your cat can talk, it may be asking for the cute Christmas scratch post from luxury pet brand Vetreska’s Holiday 2025 Collection, which features a range of playful and creative everyday pet essentials.

The whimsical reindeer, snowman and Santa platforms cat trees (from $90) can also double as seasonal statement decor for your home.

Crafted with natural jute and non-toxic dyes, the tiered, sturdy platforms offer full-body play, giving your feline family member the perfect vertical playground to burn energy and a perch for napping.

The Connect Walk Kit features an adjustable structure that instantly transforms the leash from a handheld to a cross-body or waist-worn mode. PHOTO: VETRESKA

Those looking for Christmas gifts for friends with dogs can check out the Connect Walk Kit ($48) in festive colours, like Mist & Merlot and Santal Forest.

The multi-function rope leash withstands up to 150kg of pull and features an adjustable structure that instantly transforms from a handheld to a cross-body or waist-worn mode, allowing you to walk your dog while juggling a coffee.

The clever double-stop system ensures safe, secure control: one stopper prevents over-tightening, while the other adjusts the collar to the perfect fit.