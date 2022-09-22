Get fancy for impact

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The September 2022 issue is out on newsstands now.
Brace for impact as fancy flourishes take over your wardrobe.
Fire and ice
Rhinestones, crystals and diamonds cascading from your lobes or draped around your neck – the more, the merrier. Take your cue from supermodel Naomi Campbell at Off-White and loop layers of icicles over a blazer and velvet trousers. For an all-out bling fest, match clusters of eye gems to your earrings, like at Simone Rocha. If all this sparkle puts you in mind of a chandelier, why not dangle Moschino’s darling version from your ears?
Take a bow
No longer just a little girl’s favourite ornament, bows were all over the fall/winter 2022 runways. More is more at Valentino, where tiny bows held together a gown while allowing flashes of skin to peek through. Coach took the feminine route with a big bow on the collar of a lace mini dress, but styled it with leather boots, cap and choker, for the woman whose style is a mix of pretty and tough. Sixties’ elegance got a modern update at Jil Sander with a voluminous cape-like shirt dress accentuated with three structured bows.
Trail seeker
World events have upturned the way people dress. The pandemic made sweatpants and athleisure acceptable on red carpets. Now, the reverse is happening – glamour has made inroads into everyday style. Think trains and trailing panels of fabric. Whether you are stepping out in a gala-ready frock or a mini dress, now is the time to ensure the view from the back is just as attention-grabbing.
Mane event
From statement bands to polished clips, hair accessories are no longer an afterthought. In fact, the bigger, the bolder, the better. Crown your tresses with a giant bow, outsized pearl headband or multiple barrettes. Stash a couple of head-turning ones in your bag for a quick and easy way to change up your style on the go. Or think out of the box – wrap your favourite designer’s signature chain-link leather bag strap around your ponytail for a whimsical statement.
Draw a veil over It
Worn as a symbol of modesty, the veil has always conjured a certain allure. The fashion set has styled these delicate wisps of netting and lace in different ways, from a Beyonce-inspired bedazzled birdcage veil (think Queen B’s Grammys 2021 after-party look) complete with a tiara to a netted version attached to a sporty headband, and a lace mantilla teamed with red lips and a burgundy velvet coat. One thing is for sure: These striking face coverings take social distancing to another level.
Pouf it up
The full, cocoon sleeves of fall/winter 2022 are reminiscent of the leg-of-mutton sleeves of the 19th century, but instead of the exaggerated puffed sleeves that taper tightly from the elbow to fitted cuffs, the modern interpretation is less constricting and more architectural.
Tory Burch channelled a modern-day aristocrat with a structured red jacket covered in graphic florals worn over a high-collared shirt, while Courreges sent down the runway a coat that doubled as a mini dress, complete with a baseball cap and knee-high boots – something people can easily picture model Hailey Bieber in. Dries Van Noten enveloped his model in a duvet-like puffer styled with denims.
How to look fly in bomber jackets
Once made of fur-lined leather that kept fighter pilots warm in the open-air cockpits of their World War I bomber planes (hence the name), bomber jackets have come a long way since.
These days, they are often part of a celebrity’s off-duty wardrobe (think model Hailey Bieber and singer Rihanna) and have now taken over the fall/winter 2022 runways.
Sporting delicate floral motifs in the same colourway, Dior’s elongated taupe bomber marries elegance with a tough-girl edge when styled with an asymmetric pleated skirt, pearl headband and leather boots. Worn over a bodysuit, an oversize, bohemian patchwork number stays true to Etro’s wanderlust-inspired sensibilities. In contrast, Loewe put out a minimalist leather version with a puffer silhouette, matched with tailored trousers for some serious normcore vibes.
For something much fancier, look no further than Prada’s belted jacket, blooming with embroidered flowers, that will keep you both toasty and spiffy.
Versace almost had fashionistas fooled with a bomber-style scarlet cape that is equal parts a la mode and sporty. Fashionable yet functional – that is the secret to the enduring appeal of the bomber jacket. Whether you opt for a classic or trendy style, the best ones will take you through every season.