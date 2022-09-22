Get fancy for impact

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The September 2022 issue is out on newsstands now.

Brace for impact as fancy flourishes take over your wardrobe.

Fire and ice

Rhinestones, crystals and diamonds cascading from your lobes or draped around your neck – the more, the merrier. Take your cue from supermodel Naomi Campbell at Off-White and loop layers of icicles over a blazer and velvet trousers. For an all-out bling fest, match clusters of eye gems to your earrings, like at Simone Rocha. If all this sparkle puts you in mind of a chandelier, why not dangle Moschino’s darling version from your ears?

Take a bow

No longer just a little girl’s favourite ornament, bows were all over the fall/winter 2022 runways. More is more at Valentino, where tiny bows held together a gown while allowing flashes of skin to peek through. Coach took the feminine route with a big bow on the collar of a lace mini dress, but styled it with leather boots, cap and choker, for the woman whose style is a mix of pretty and tough. Sixties’ elegance got a modern update at Jil Sander with a voluminous cape-like shirt dress accentuated with three structured bows.

Trail seeker