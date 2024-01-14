George Clooney offers New Year greeting to French mayor

PARIS - Hollywood star George Clooney surprised the mayor of a southern French town with a video sending him new year greetings.

Clooney addressed his video in English to Didier Bremond, the mayor of Brignoles, in the southern Var region, where he owns an estate.

“Bonjour Didier, first of all I wanted to say Happy New Year,” he said in the video, which the mayor posted on Facebook.

Thanking him for the time they had spent in Brignoles and the Var region, Clooney added: “We hope everyone has a wonderful holiday.”

Clooney acquired the Domaine Le Canadel near the small town of Brignoles in May 2001. The property includes an 18th-century country house, a pond, a swimming pool and vineyards across 170 hectares.

It sits just a few kilometres from another estate owned by Hollywood producer George Lucas of Star Wars fame.

Stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt also bought an estate in the region in 2008 before their separation. AFP