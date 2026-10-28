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Gen Z is ready to mingle, but wary of AI playing Cupid

Some 34% of users between the ages of 16 and 28 are single and currently dating.

SAN FRANCISCO – Gen Z is dating more, according to a new survey, but the under-30s are still wary of artificial intelligence-infused apps, which may not bode well for companies that have been adapting their products to cater to a younger generation.

Some 34% of users between the ages of 16 and 28 are single and currently dating, up from 23% in 2025, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence survey of 1,000 US dating app users.

The researchers also found that, as this cohort has grown older, it has become more willing to pay for dating-app subscriptions, even though they are more price-sensitive than millennials.

The survey, whose respondents were half men and half women, was conducted between Aug 26 and Sept 21.

“As Gen Z ages, changing priorities towards dating and relationships could expand the future addressable market for dating apps,” wrote analyst Nicole D’Souza.

Dating-app companies like Match Group have been investing in new product features to win over younger daters and narrow broader user declines. Those have included double-dating and group dating options, as well as in-person events.

But not all features, particularly ones involving artificial intelligence, may be landing with younger daters.

Gen Z remains more cautious than other age groups about using AI in the apps, a finding that echoes a report published in 2025.

A little over half of Gen Z users were comfortable with using the technology to help draft responses and engage in conversations, compared with 70% of millennials.

While Match has seen more Gen Z users engaging with new social and dating features on the Tinder platform, the company’s broader turnaround efforts have yet to translate into consistent financial gains.

Analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg point to a year-over-year contraction of Match’s revenue in 2026, before it grows again in 2027.

Dating-app peer Bumble tried introducing AI features and ditching its signature women-message-first model before agreeing recently to sell itself to a private-equity firm at less than 10% of its peak value.

Broadly, a significant share of users surveyed by Bloomberg said they do not find it challenging to create a dating-app profile, calling into question whether users will embrace the AI tools that were designed to help with selecting photos and filling out profile prompts.

“Dating apps may need to remain cautious in their use of AI, balancing tools that improve the user experience with the risk of turning away younger users who want more genuine connections,” D’Souza wrote. BLOOMBERG