The northern lights seen above Raanupirtti, a hospitality venue in Finland. A ceiling projection at Gardens by the Bay’s annual Christmas show has a simulation inspired by this natural phenomenon.

SINGAPORE/ROVANIEMI – See Santa Claus in a different guise at Gardens by the Bay’s annual Christmas Train Show, which opened on Nov 20 and runs till Jan 3.

Freed from his uniform, the large Playmobil-like figurine is clad in a fetching, if hard-to-categorise, hybrid of overalls and a Victorian bathing suit. Within the 23 deg C, temperature-controlled Flower Dome, Santa is taking a break in a sauna housed in a kota, a traditional hut similar to a teepee.

Another distinctively Finnish detail in the display is the vihta or vasta held by Santa, a bundle of leafy twigs used to pat the skin in the sauna. And he is accompanied by huskies. These light-eyed canines are not native to Lapland but earn their keep in sledding and other activities associated with winter tourism.

Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas Train Show 2026 has drawn inspiration from Rovaniemi in Finnish Lapland, dubbed Santa Claus’ official hometown. PHOTO: GARDENS BY THE BAY

The show, now in its third edition, was inspired by Rovaniemi, the capital of Lapland in northern Finland, which calls itself Santa’s official hometown.

The Straits Times was hosted on a media trip to the city, where the 66,000-strong population is far outnumbered by more than 166,000 overnight stays registered in December 2025. In this small city at the rim of the Arctic Circle, sub-zero winters and a sea of global tourists do not dilute the distinctive Nordic culture that the Singapore attraction draws from.

Santa Claus greeting visitors at the Santa Claus Office at the Santa Claus Village at Rovaniemi, Finland, on Nov 4. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

One pillar of the culture is of course the traditional sauna, a main attraction at Raanupirtti, a hospitality venue in Rovaniemi built around a 200-year-old log house. The ritual is to splash water on heated stones, steam in the climbing temperatures before scooping cool water over oneself and dashing out into the winter chill. The experience is completed by sightings of the Northern Lights.

Most Finnish homes have their own sauna, typically a room heated beyond 70 deg C via heated stones, wood-burning stoves or electric heaters. Taking a leisurely sauna en famille is a Christmas Eve custom. While taking a sauna in the nude is traditional, the less body-positive may prefer to wear swimsuits.



Finns gush about the restorative well-being, stress relief and camaraderie of sauna culture, recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2020. Being bare-bodied, or nearly so, in a heated cabin is said to erase considerations of rank, and arguments and disrespect are taboo.



There is even a sub-genre called sauna diplomacy. On a 1960 visit to Helsinki during the Cold War, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev accepted Finnish President Urho Kekkonen’s invitation to spend hours in a 90 deg C sauna before taking a dip in the Baltic Sea. Thereafter, the Soviet Union accepted Finland’s desire to pursue closer economic ties with Western Europe.

Santa Claus' office at the Santa Claus Village at Rovaniemi, Finland. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Arctic inspirations

There are plenty of sensory reminders of Finland at the Christmas Train Show, named after its first edition in 2024, which showcased the American holiday tradition of model trains wending through miniature landscapes. Besides the Lapland scenes, there are railway-peppered vistas of the United States and Singapore.



A simulation inspired by the Northern Lights is projected onto the ceiling of a section known as Santa’s headquarters.

Also called aurora borealis, this natural night display can be seen in regions near the Arctic Circle from September till March. What appears as pale swipes across the sky transforms into a screenful of colour – most commonly green, but also shades like red and purple – when viewed through phone cameras, which take in more light in the dark than the human eye.

Heng Juit Lian, a designer for the festive display who was on the media trip, says the Christmas Train Show evokes the coniferous forests of Finland. The sparse trees with plenty of space and light between them form “repetitive, tranquil and mysterious” patterns that are different from the densely packed jungles of the tropics, which have far more plant varieties, says the senior assistant director in planning, design and development at Gardens by the Bay.

These Europe-sourced trees are unlike ornamental Christmas trees whose foliage is plump and strong enough to hang big baubles from, she says, adding that icicle-like ornaments are used to recreate “the look and feel of Arctic Christmas”.

The Flower Dome display has more than 6,000 plants, including over 400 conifers across 49 varieties, such as Scots pines, Norway spruces and various junipers.

Santa is featured at the Flower Dome display in a Finnish sauna. PHOTO: GARDENS BY THE BAY

Close to 3,000 of these plants, including pansies and verbena, are grown in-house by Gardens by the Bay’s horticulturists. More than 2,500 poinsettias – the quintessential Christmas bloom – have been put in place, with six of the 22 varieties making their Dome debut. There is also artificial snow, reminiscent of sunlit snow that sparkles like diamonds on Lapland’s nature trails.

The usefulness of antler bone

A traditional Lapland log house, replete with wooden surfaces the colour of honey, is part of the floral display.



Modelled after the forest home of artisans Irene Kangasniemi, 66, and Ari Kangasniemi, 68, it is filled with handicrafts they made, including a chandelier created with reindeer antlers and a himmeli, a traditional Finnish Christmas decoration that hangs from the ceiling.



This DIY-maxxing couple make Ikea look like a toddler’s exercise with PlayDoh. Ari built their log cabin in Rovaniemi by himself in three months one long-ago summer. He sits in a rocking chair he made from reindeer antlers and their walls are plastered with artworks by his wife, who pours juice for visitors made from blueberries she foraged and froze in September. She says she sometimes watches the flickering flames of her fireplace like it is “Finnish TV”.

Ari Kangasniemi made a rocking chair with reindeer antlers, which sits in his home in Rovaniemi, Finland. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Irene constructed the himmeli, a geometric mobile made of straw, that Heng brought back to Singapore in November, cradling the delicate decoration across more than 20 hours of connecting flights.



Near their handicrafts atelier, directly opposite their self-built log house, Ari poses for photos next to a skip filled with an estimated 100kg of shed reindeer antlers. He uses these, as well as moose antlers, in his chandeliers. Reindeer bones that are not the right shape for lamps are made into buttons, bracelets and necklaces.



Reindeer meat is widely eaten in Finland and head-to-tail sustainability is part of the Finnish DNA.

Irene says: “Reindeer have given life to Lapland people for thousands of years. We make and use everything from the reindeer. We don’t want to waste anything.”

Ari Kangasniemi with his stockpile of reindeer antlers near his home in Rovaniemi, Finland. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

In the Flower Dome display, a life-sized reindeer with Santa’s sleigh underscores the importance of reindeer in Arctic life. This is just one of various photo opportunities at Santa’s domain, which visitors enter via an arch inspired by SantaPark, a cavernous, underground Christmas theme park in Rovaniemi.



In Finland, rights enshrined in law and custom mean people have the freedom to roam and forage, picking cloudberries and mushrooms even in privately owned forests. This closeness to nature is seen by some as the reason why Finland consistently tops the World Happiness Report, which is co-published by organisations like Gallup.



Rovaniemi reindeer herder Niko Tervo, 22, says: “Nature is one of the things that brings us happiness. The lifestyle here is slow. It’s like, well, if the bus comes three times per day and you miss the bus, the next day will come.”

Reindeer herder Niko Tervo feeding the reindeer at the Sieriporo Reindeer Farm in Rovaniemi, Finland. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Smart Santa

The official Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi has been channelled into the Flower Dome through features like dioramas showing Santa at his post office where, presumably, letters pleading more niceness than naughtiness, reach him from all over the world. The Singapore pigeonhole has a stack of mail about three inches thick.

Other dioramas include Singaporean cross-cultural exchanges where Santa’s world includes chwee kueh and curry puff snacks, and his hardworking elves. In Rovaniemi, the elves do a myriad of jobs, whether it is running a secret toy factory; observing kids’ Christmas-readiness in different countries (and reporting back to Santa like bona fide spies); hanging out with Mrs Claus; doing acrobatics; or spending decades studying at Elf School in the SantaPark theme park.

A close-up of a miniaturised diorama at Gardens by the Bay's annual Christmas Train Show at the Flower Dome, which was inspired this year by Rovaniemi. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

According to Sanna Kärkkäinen, managing director of tourism authority Visit Rovaniemi, Singapore is a “top 10 country” for the city, which sees 5,000 Singaporean visitors a year.

Like Santa and Mrs Claus, the rather twee elves in Rovaniemi’s SantaPark are in character throughout. The lore is centuries-old and Santa’s pink-cheeked facade is impenetrable.

Elves putting up an acrobatic performance at Santapark at Rovaniemi, Finland on Nov 4. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

In person at Santa Claus Village, he is unexpectedly witty. When queried, he says he cannot trim the snowy beard that falls to his waist because he lost his scissors 200 years ago. Also, he does not say ‘Ho Ho Ho’, he demurs; he has a normal laugh, unlike how he is depicted in movies.



He urges everyone to help him spread the magic of Christmas by thinking “happy thoughts”: “The most important wish is to spend time with other people.”

Community at Christmas

While Santa’s sleigh anchors the Arctic section, it is trains that tie the exhibition’s worlds together. Traversing the Finnish, American and Singaporean landscapes are 11 train tracks -- including two SMRT trains — part of the largest local showcase since the Christmas Train Show debuted in 2024.

Julius Sng, 24, a fourth-year architecture student at National University of Singapore, conceptualised one of the winning SMRT designs this year, where he reimagined the Ang Mo Kio MRT station as Quetzalcoatl Station, named for the feathered serpent deity in ancient Mesoamerican culture. Its new roof lets in more ventilation and sunlight with its curved lines, and he connects the station to the adjacent town garden, creating more space for small gardens, pools and theatrical performances.

This reimagined concept for Ang Mo Kio MRT station was inspired by the mythical Quetzalcoatl of Meso-American lore. PHOTO: GARDENS BY THE BAY

Sng says: “I wanted to give back to the Ang Mo Kio community. I wanted to explore how an MRT station could be more than an MRT station, and a third space instead.”

Book It/Gardens by the Bay Christmas Train Show

Where: Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay

When: Until Sunday, January 3, 2027

Admission: From $8 for residents

For more information and a chance to win a pair of economy-class return tickets to Finland, go here.