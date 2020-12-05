Garden delights

PINS AND NEEDLES: Melbourne Fashion Week last month took to the outdoors for an event in its line-up. Titled the Arid Garden Runway, the fashion show on Nov 24 showcased creations by Australian labels such as Nevenka (above), Akira and M.J. Bale, wit
PINS AND NEEDLES: Melbourne Fashion Week last month took to the outdoors for an event in its line-up. Titled the Arid Garden Runway, the fashion show on Nov 24 showcased creations by Australian labels such as Nevenka (above), Akira and M.J. Bale, with models strutting down the walkways amid plants such as cacti in the Arid Garden at the Royal Botanic Gardens. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
PINS AND NEEDLES: Melbourne Fashion Week last month took to the outdoors for an event in its line-up. Titled the Arid Garden Runway, the fashion show on Nov 24 showcased creations by Australian labels such as Nevenka, Akira (above) and M.J. Bale, wit
PINS AND NEEDLES: Melbourne Fashion Week last month took to the outdoors for an event in its line-up. Titled the Arid Garden Runway, the fashion show on Nov 24 showcased creations by Australian labels such as Nevenka, Akira (above) and M.J. Bale, with models strutting down the walkways amid plants such as cacti in the Arid Garden at the Royal Botanic Gardens. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
PINS AND NEEDLES: Melbourne Fashion Week last month took to the outdoors for an event in its line-up. Titled the Arid Garden Runway, the fashion show on Nov 24 showcased creations by Australian labels such as Nevenka, Akira and M.J. Bale (above), wit
PINS AND NEEDLES: Melbourne Fashion Week last month took to the outdoors for an event in its line-up. Titled the Arid Garden Runway, the fashion show on Nov 24 showcased creations by Australian labels such as Nevenka, Akira and M.J. Bale (above), with models strutting down the walkways amid plants such as cacti in the Arid Garden at the Royal Botanic Gardens. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 05, 2020, with the headline 'Garden delights'. Print Edition | Subscribe