Game and set on a sporting dream

“I really admire him and he has taught me so much about grabbing life by its horns.”

Sol himself admits there are “fears” about continuing his journey in a foreign country, without the same level of security and safety in Singapore. But he also believes the US system will be more “manageable and conducive” for training.

He says: “I do have high hopes and I am willing to go ahead with it and try and chase my dreams of being a PGA Tour golfer.”

Surprisingly, the boy was a late bloomer on the green, playing recreationally with mum and dad only when he was seven.

He did not have much interest in competitive golf until he was 13, when he was selected to be part of the Singapore Golf Association’s Junior Squad, and “the spark happened”.

Sol, whose golf heroes are Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, says: “Going for a trial with national coach Matthew Ballard was the first time I felt that someone had sensed I actually had what it took to make it even bigger within the sport. “From then on, I just gave the best of myself to the game, spending any moment available practising.

“I knew golf was my calling when I kept finding myself thinking about it again and again even when I was not playing it or doing other things.”

One of the bigger commitments for the Richmonds was getting a golf club membership – at Tanah Merah Country Club – as they felt it would be difficult for him to progress without course access.

He trained an average of 20 to 25 hours a week, which included playing at least 36 holes of golf a week.

If tournament season took place during school holidays, the training hours would double.

Chia-Richmond says: “Juggling that commitment with school was really difficult. Most times, we felt quite sorry for him that he didn’t have much time to enjoy normal activities with friends.”

Richmond adds: “We’ve always asked him to take a break, but his idea of a break is to play more golf as he feels he needs to catch up.

“Only three years ago, we would have had to force him to play nine holes with us on a Sunday.”

As a relative newcomer, Sol has played a total of 25 tournaments and won one in the US – Hurricane Junior Golf Tour – last year.

Win or lose, the couple credit the sport for moulding Sol into the young man he is today.

Chia-Richmond says: “The game of golf has often been compared as the closest to life, as one of its greatest gift is preparing you for life.

“We have watched Sol develop a strong work ethic and sportsmanship because of golf.

“As a young boy, he struggled to keep his emotions in check as he really hated losing. But golf demands control over oneself, emotionally and mentally. He is still learning, with a long way to go.”

Richmond adds: “Seeing him play bad rounds is very painful, but no amount of money or coaching can replace the lessons of failure. His recovery and fight do not end after the poor rounds. The lessons continue post-round, when you have to reflect and figure out how to improve.”

It has been a steep learning curve for the adults too.

Richmond, an avid golfer himself, says he used to be “very intrusive” and “too opinionated” on the mechanics of the game.

“I guess it’s a job hazard that I’m always analysing and commenting on something, and it hurt him.

“These days, when I encroach, he has the permission to tell me to leave him alone. He has used that bullet every now and then, but I really appreciate the honesty. He would apologise after, but I would always remind him that he has every right to tell me that.”

Over the years, they have also realised that being golf parents takes “real commitment” – like braving 44 deg C temperatures for six hours at Palm Desert this week.

Then there are the pickups after school, rushed lunches in the car on the way to training, waiting at practice, taking time off from work for overseas tournaments, driving the buggy around to accompany Sol on the golf course – as most courses require a junior player to be accompanied by an adult – and waking up at 4am for tournament start times.

Richmond quips: “Wow, this just reminded me of how little sleep we’ve had since he started playing seriously. And how every weekend, we are just seeing greens and flags and eating clubhouse meals.”

Nevertheless, the couple are thrilled and proud that Sol has chosen not just an entirely different career path from theirs, but also a more difficult one, with more downs than ups.

Richmond says: “We just hoped that he would find his passion – and he has. We promised to support him when he discovered it and here we are.”

Sol calls his parents an “insanely important” part of his adventure.

“The fact that they were willing to go through this with me and were ready to make sacrifices to support me absolutely brings a tear to my eye. Without them, I don’t think I would have the direction and sense today to even make it anywhere,” he says.

Eighteen-year-old returns to bowling after years of water polo

Parents dream of their child receiving a confirmed offer under the Direct School Admission (DSA) programme for showing aptitude in a sport that guarantees a place in a secondary school.

Imagine getting two.

Actress Lina Ng’s firstborn Jeriel Lam, 18, managed to get accepted for both bowling and water polo.

The 48-year-old thespian has two other sons aged 16 and 11 with former national bowler Mike Lam, 52, now a deputy director at Hwa Chong International School.

At Anglo-Chinese School (Primary), Jeriel took bowling as his co-curricular activity (CCA) as he had always been exposed to the sport due to his father’s influence.

During that time, he received the Singapore Schools Sports Council Colours Award and was part of the team that won first place at the National School Games (NSG) in 2015 and 2016.

At the same time, Jeriel played inter-club water polo and went for thrice-weekly training sessions.

In 2016, his club Speediswim Aquatic Centre won the “grand slam” – all three series of the Singapore Water Polo Junior Inter Club Competition.

In 2014, he represented Singapore at the HaBaWaBa International water polo competition for juniors under 11 in Italy, and achieved 60th place out of 96 teams.

He eventually took up the DSA offer for water polo at Raffles Institution and played for his school team from Years 1 to 4.

Training was “intense” – five times a week – and the school achieved one silver and two bronze medals at the NSG B and C divisions from 2017 to 2019.