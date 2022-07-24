Game and set on a sporting dream

Little Matthew Hoeden is so serious about football, he hopes to go pro by 18 and play in the English Premier League or La Liga.
With all the childlike optimism of a 10-year-old, the son of radio DJ-host Andre Hoeden, content strategist for ONE FM 91.3 and Kiss92 at SPH Radio, says: “I hope the managers from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester City read The Straits Times.”
Matthew took his first golf swing at 21 /2 years old and started tennis lessons at five because Hoeden wanted his boy to play the sports he enjoyed most.
He started his football journey in 2019, at the age of seven, at the ActiveSG Football Academy.
Hoeden, 47, recalls: “Unfortunately, Matt was a Covid footballer. He spent many hours having soccer lessons on a computer screen in a confined space or many intermittent on-pitch technical training with little or no interaction with other players due to Covid-19 restrictions.
“It was a strange time to pick up a team sport – they had only two-versus-two games.”
He adds: “I knew that his soccer skills needed to be developed, but this boy had speed. We are his biggest fans.”
Matthew’s potential was discovered by his coach Ismail Yunos, who then introduced him to the ActiveSG Football Academy Development Centre (East), where his team placed second in the JSSL Singapore League (Under-10, Division 3) last month.
That was also where Matthew’s passion started to grow, as he loved the challenge of the training, which was at a “higher pace” and “more difficult”.
He is also in the junior squad of St Stephen’s School – which has won its first two games at the ongoing National School Games (NSG) – and is part of the parents-initiated football team Bedok 04, which emerged champions in the ActiveSG Quarterly Competition (Farrer Park) in March.
The boy trains at Bedok Stadium four to five times a week.
He says: “I like soccer because it’s a team sport and many of my best friends are from the soccer team. We support one another when we are feeling down and we celebrate like fools when we win too.”
Hoeden and his realtor wife Jennifer, 47, also have a 13-yearold girl and an eight-year-old boy.
Last month, when the family was in Seattle, the United States, for a five-week vacation, Hoeden enrolled Matthew in football club Bothell Titans, where he participated in its summer programmes and trained twice a week.
According to Hoeden, football has helped Matthew develop his understanding of team dynamics, teamwork and discipline.
He says: “Being a soccer parent has also helped me learn to be more positive and patient with him. I do push him to be a better player and try to practise with him when I can. The time spent with him at this stage is precious and irreplaceable, and I treasure every moment of it.”
He adds: “I feel like I’m his psychiatrist, friend, driver, confidant and training buddy. I’m glad he still comes to me for any kind of help because I’ve been his toughest critic and he doesn’t always like it.”
Matthew, who counts Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Virgil van Dijk as his idols and plays mainly defensive positions, appreciates how Hoeden buys him “good equipment and Adidas boots” and how the family even has a goalpost at home.
He says: “My dad sends me links with defending tips to keep the strikers away from the goal. He also helps to keep me calm when I’m anxious about big games.”
However, the youngster admits juggling school and sports has been “so hard”, especially now that the NSG has kicked off and there is training almost every day.
He says: “Thank goodness my mum is always reminding me to finish my work first. If I don’t finish my work, I can’t go for soccer training. If we include (the ActiveSG Football Academy Development Centre) training, it gets crazy and I get sleepy really early every night, so I’m in bed by 8pm.”
Hoeden plans to explore foreign university scholarships for his son. And as his wife is from the US, that option is open if it is the “right environment” for their son to develop.
He says: “All parents of an aspiring athlete sacrifice their resources – every type of resource. Matt does have big dreams about playing football at a higher level and all we can do is be supportive.”
He is only 15. But this year, Sol Richmond decided to change his life’s course – all for the shot at being a PGA Tour golfer one day.
The only child of celebrity couple Beatrice Chia-Richmond, 48, and Mark Richmond, 51, left Singapore for the United States last month.
He will be starting ninth grade at Windermere Preparatory School in Orlando, Florida, next month as well as doing daily golf training at MMG Performance, a golf academy affiliated with the school.
He is currently playing the Future Champions Junior Golf Tour and the American Junior Golf Association tournament in Palm Desert, California – with his proud parents in tow.
He also played a few tournaments in Thailand this year when borders opened up.
Sol represented his primary school Anglo-Chinese School (Primary), but lost his chance to do so at his secondary school, Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), when the National School Games were halted due to the pandemic.
This was not enough for the 1.83m-tall teenager, who was aching to up his game to the highest possible level.
To do this, he believes that the best way is to study and train in the US, specifically Florida, which has long been regarded as the heart of junior golf.
The state also boasts world-class training facilities as well as regular year-round competitions.
Actress, director and creative director Chia-Richmond tells The Sunday Times: “It requires clear-eyed ambition and courage in someone so young to dare to leave home and all that is familiar and comfortable. We are right behind him.”
Sports commentator-presenter and former radio DJ Mark Richmond, who is team lead of the Athlete Life department at Sport Singapore, adds: “I look back at when I was his age and I didn’t even have the jewels to leave for a month for my football training, let alone move to chase a dream for four years, not knowing if anything will come out of it.
“I really admire him and he has taught me so much about grabbing life by its horns.”
Sol himself admits there are “fears” about continuing his journey in a foreign country, without the same level of security and safety in Singapore. But he also believes the US system will be more “manageable and conducive” for training.
He says: “I do have high hopes and I am willing to go ahead with it and try and chase my dreams of being a PGA Tour golfer.”
Surprisingly, the boy was a late bloomer on the green, playing recreationally with mum and dad only when he was seven.
He did not have much interest in competitive golf until he was 13, when he was selected to be part of the Singapore Golf Association’s Junior Squad, and “the spark happened”.
Sol, whose golf heroes are Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, says: “Going for a trial with national coach Matthew Ballard was the first time I felt that someone had sensed I actually had what it took to make it even bigger within the sport. “From then on, I just gave the best of myself to the game, spending any moment available practising.
“I knew golf was my calling when I kept finding myself thinking about it again and again even when I was not playing it or doing other things.”
One of the bigger commitments for the Richmonds was getting a golf club membership – at Tanah Merah Country Club – as they felt it would be difficult for him to progress without course access.
He trained an average of 20 to 25 hours a week, which included playing at least 36 holes of golf a week.
If tournament season took place during school holidays, the training hours would double.
Chia-Richmond says: “Juggling that commitment with school was really difficult. Most times, we felt quite sorry for him that he didn’t have much time to enjoy normal activities with friends.”
Richmond adds: “We’ve always asked him to take a break, but his idea of a break is to play more golf as he feels he needs to catch up.
“Only three years ago, we would have had to force him to play nine holes with us on a Sunday.”
As a relative newcomer, Sol has played a total of 25 tournaments and won one in the US – Hurricane Junior Golf Tour – last year.
Win or lose, the couple credit the sport for moulding Sol into the young man he is today.
Chia-Richmond says: “The game of golf has often been compared as the closest to life, as one of its greatest gift is preparing you for life.
“We have watched Sol develop a strong work ethic and sportsmanship because of golf.
“As a young boy, he struggled to keep his emotions in check as he really hated losing. But golf demands control over oneself, emotionally and mentally. He is still learning, with a long way to go.”
Richmond adds: “Seeing him play bad rounds is very painful, but no amount of money or coaching can replace the lessons of failure. His recovery and fight do not end after the poor rounds. The lessons continue post-round, when you have to reflect and figure out how to improve.”
It has been a steep learning curve for the adults too.
Richmond, an avid golfer himself, says he used to be “very intrusive” and “too opinionated” on the mechanics of the game.
“I guess it’s a job hazard that I’m always analysing and commenting on something, and it hurt him.
“These days, when I encroach, he has the permission to tell me to leave him alone. He has used that bullet every now and then, but I really appreciate the honesty. He would apologise after, but I would always remind him that he has every right to tell me that.”
Over the years, they have also realised that being golf parents takes “real commitment” – like braving 44 deg C temperatures for six hours at Palm Desert this week.
Then there are the pickups after school, rushed lunches in the car on the way to training, waiting at practice, taking time off from work for overseas tournaments, driving the buggy around to accompany Sol on the golf course – as most courses require a junior player to be accompanied by an adult – and waking up at 4am for tournament start times.
Richmond quips: “Wow, this just reminded me of how little sleep we’ve had since he started playing seriously. And how every weekend, we are just seeing greens and flags and eating clubhouse meals.”
Nevertheless, the couple are thrilled and proud that Sol has chosen not just an entirely different career path from theirs, but also a more difficult one, with more downs than ups.
Richmond says: “We just hoped that he would find his passion – and he has. We promised to support him when he discovered it and here we are.”
Sol calls his parents an “insanely important” part of his adventure.
“The fact that they were willing to go through this with me and were ready to make sacrifices to support me absolutely brings a tear to my eye. Without them, I don’t think I would have the direction and sense today to even make it anywhere,” he says.
Parents dream of their child receiving a confirmed offer under the Direct School Admission (DSA) programme for showing aptitude in a sport that guarantees a place in a secondary school.
Imagine getting two.
Actress Lina Ng’s firstborn Jeriel Lam, 18, managed to get accepted for both bowling and water polo.
The 48-year-old thespian has two other sons aged 16 and 11 with former national bowler Mike Lam, 52, now a deputy director at Hwa Chong International School.
At Anglo-Chinese School (Primary), Jeriel took bowling as his co-curricular activity (CCA) as he had always been exposed to the sport due to his father’s influence.
During that time, he received the Singapore Schools Sports Council Colours Award and was part of the team that won first place at the National School Games (NSG) in 2015 and 2016.
At the same time, Jeriel played inter-club water polo and went for thrice-weekly training sessions.
In 2016, his club Speediswim Aquatic Centre won the “grand slam” – all three series of the Singapore Water Polo Junior Inter Club Competition.
In 2014, he represented Singapore at the HaBaWaBa International water polo competition for juniors under 11 in Italy, and achieved 60th place out of 96 teams.
He eventually took up the DSA offer for water polo at Raffles Institution and played for his school team from Years 1 to 4.
Training was “intense” – five times a week – and the school achieved one silver and two bronze medals at the NSG B and C divisions from 2017 to 2019.
Jeriel was Raffles Institution’s water polo vice-captain in 2018 and received the Singapore Schools Sports Council Colours Award from 2017 to 2020.
When he completed his DSA obligations after Year 4, he decided to switch CCAs and return to his first love – bowling – for Years 5 and 6.
At the NSG last year and this year, Raffles Institution placed second and third respectively, and he received the Singapore Schools Sports Council Colours Award both years.
Ng strongly believes that sport is a way to relieve children’s stress and build their physical strength and character, through the handling of success and failure. And both water polo and bowling have benefited Jeriel holistically.
Ng says: “Water polo as an outdoor contact team sport requires aggression, strong physical strength and cooperation of team members.
“Bowling as an indoor individual sport requires precision, repetitive skills, a relatively calmer disposition and strong technical understanding of the dynamic lane conditions.
“So in life, he can be aggressive and ready to confront when needed. He can also switch and stay calm, with a single-mindedness to focus and deliver any task at hand. Going forward, these skills will stay with him forever.”
Staying at the Singapore Sports School boarding residence during his primary school years has also shaped Jeriel’s outlook on embracing a sporting lifestyle. The family enjoyed a spell there due to Mr Lam’s work as its housemaster, as well as general manager of the school’s bowling academy.
Ng recalls: “Not only was Jeriel exposed to seeing many student athletes balance studies and sports, but he also had easier access to sports facilities.
“I have also taught my children from a young age to follow a routine to juggle play and work. So I am proud Jeriel has cultivated the habit of organising and planning his weekly schedule and sticking to it.”
She has “no expectations” regarding his sporting future, as her oldest child knows studies are his priority.
Jeriel feels bowling is an easier sport for him, compared with water polo, which is very physically demanding. “Being in my final year, it makes more sense for me to reserve my energy for revision and school, rather than my CCA.”
He declares he is an “amateur” – and would like to stay that way. “I have no aspirations of turning pro. I just love bowling as a casual sport. I feel like if I focus too much on the achievement side, I may lose my passion and the fundamental drive that keeps me wanting to bowl.
“The phrase ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’ really resonated with me. The four years I wasn’t able to bowl for my school were miserable, because all my primary school buddies were competing with one another, but I could only spectate. I desperately wanted in on the action.
“So when the time came and I was able to take part in competitions donning my school colours, I did not hesitate. Bowling has always been a part of me and I’m glad to have been able to represent the school and make it proud.”
Not only is Mr Lam his bowling idol, but Jeriel also credits his parents for accompanying him on his journey. While he was training with the national youth water polo team, Mr Lam was the one sending him for the 5.30am sessions, while Ng made sure he stuck to the right diet.
He says: “My dad is practically my coach now while my mum cheers on the sideline. They’re my biggest supporters and I would not be who I am today without them.”
There is at least one perk of having freelance actress and personal trainer May Phua as your mother.
Badminton whizz Keyan Ong, 13, names her as his hero and idol – alongside the “inspirational” Singaporean badminton player Loh Kean Yew.
He says: “Although my mum doesn’t play badminton, she is a certified fitness coach. She understands the physical and mental torture an athlete has to go through.
“Sometimes when I have a muscle pull, she helps me in stretching and uses muscle-relief techniques to help ease my pain. She even massages me too.”
Phua, 46, adds: “At times, his coaches would request I develop certain routines for Keyan to work on specific areas.”
When he was in lower primary at Henry Park Primary School, he was selected to join badminton as a co-curricular activity.
He took part in the 2019 National School Games (NSG) West Zone Badminton 2019 Junior Division (first place), ActiveSG Year End Smash Badminton Competitions (first runner-up in Youth Under-11 singles in 2020, and second runner-up in Youth Under-13 doubles last year) and the Global EduHub Championships 2019 (second runner-up in doubles).
Now a student at River Valley High School via the Direct School Admission scheme, he competes in the ongoing NSG (C Division, doubles).
Keyan trains in school three times a week – “not as rigorously compared with his peers”, stresses Phua – and also receives private coaching at Singapore Badminton Hall.
She says: “Frankly, we do not expect him to be an outstanding athlete. We encourage and support him to do his best in whatever he does, but we don’t see badminton as his only priority.
“He is venturing into his precious teenage years, and there is a lot more to explore, enjoy and learn.”
Naturally, Phua and her husband Mikel Ong, a 49-year-old company director, have had to sacrifice their social lives at times. They have another son who is 17.
But it is also their “joy” to support Keyan financially and emotionally, and watch him grow. “It is the process we hope he can benefit from, and evolve as a stronger person,” she says.
Keyan says his studies have been affected as he has had to miss classes during competitions like the NSG.
“I was so tired that I slept in class. I also have to endure muscle aches, soreness and strains while trying to concentrate in class. There is risk of injury when doing competitive sparring as well.”
Yet, he endures as he enjoys the friendships and teamwork skills he has gained from the sport. The adrenaline and gameplay continue to excite him too.
He says: “I’m not the best, and there are still many things for me to learn and improve on. It takes a lot to turn pro and I’m nowhere near that.
“At this stage, the encouragement from my teachers, coaches, parents and teammates is pivotal to my development. They never give up on me, spur me on and inspire me to be a better person.”
