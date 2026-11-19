School’s out so these Catch.sg picks, ranging from a Chinese orchestra to LEGO and kitchen adventures, give children fresh ways to create and explore

From spending time in the kitchen to taking the stage, these kid-focused activities are a fun and fresh way to get young ones interested in the arts during the school holidays.

Is your living room a concert stage, a dance floor or the setting for an elaborate toy adventure? The school holidays offer children a chance to take that imagination beyond the home.

These arts programmes are designed to encourage their creativity, expand their skills and teach them something new in the process. They can explore singing, dancing as well as drama and storytelling, or get creative with Lego.

From making memories with stuffed animals to watching young musicians take the stage, these seven picks provide a bit of variety to your children’s usual roster of activities.

Spark curiosity through new sounds

Children get a chance to hear the full range of a Chinese orchestra at Youth Rhapsody III. PHOTO: SINGAPORE NATIONAL YOUTH CHINESE ORCHESTRA

What does a suona sound like, and what can a sheng do? At Youth Rhapsody III, young audience members can hear both in the hands of young soloists as the Singapore National Youth Chinese Orchestra opens its new membership season.

Liu Yu Xin on the suona and Chin Yi Xian on the sheng will each take on a famous concerto, giving children relatable role models and a clear picture of what years of practice can lead to.

The evening, conducted by guest conductor Chen Bing, also offers children a chance to hear the full range of a Chinese orchestra, including instruments they may not often encounter at school or on their playlists. Sitting through a full concert is its own quiet lesson in listening, patience and concert etiquette, all in a setting that celebrates Chinese orchestral music.

The concert is suitable for children ages six and above.

Youth Rhapsody III

By Singapore National Youth Chinese Orchestra

When: Dec 19 at 7.30pm

Where: SCO Concert Hall, 7 Shenton Way

Ticket info: From $20 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

Celebrating family bonds across generations

In Paati’s Spice Kitchen, children can join Maya and her kitchen friends to help paati in a story about family bonds. PHOTO: ALVIEALIVE

Paati’s famous tea is missing its secret touch. As her grandmother (paati in Tamil) grows forgetful, young Maya teams up with some unlikely kitchen friends to find new ways to bring her comfort and joy. Presented as part of the 25th edition of Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts 2026, Paati’s Spice Kitchen explores the bond between a grandmother and granddaughter, and the difficult feelings that come with change.

For children, watching Maya care for paati shows how love between generations can be expressed through everyday acts. It may also open up conversations about looking after loved ones, while introducing empathy, care and resilience.

Director-actress Grace Kalaiselvi pairs storytelling with the soothing aromas of cardamom and tea in a sensory-rich, interactive experience that invites young audiences to join Maya as paati’s trusted little helper, with adults welcome to share the journey.

Kalaa Utsavam: Paati’s Spice Kitchen

By Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay

When: Nov 21 to 22, 11am and 4pm

Where: Esplanade White Room, Level 3, 1 Esplanade Drive

Ticket info: From $20 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

Build children’s confidence and teamwork skills

Children can build teamwork and confidence through drama, music and movement in Alice and the Great Christmas Tea Party. PHOTO: ACT 3 DRAMA ACADEMY

Alice’s Christmas tea party is in trouble, and she needs your children to save the day. In Alice and the Great Christmas Tea Party, they meet familiar characters, take on different roles and use drama, music, movement and storytelling to help her.

Along the way, children learn to work with and respond to one another to make creative storytelling decisions, pick up a good lesson in teamwork while thinking on their feet. Singing out clues and expressing themselves through movement and music gives them room to open up, while sharing their work with parents at the end can help build confidence in performing.

Suitable for children aged three to 12, it’s a good pick for families with young kids heading into the school holidays.

Alice and the Great Christmas Tea Party

By Act 3 International

When: Nov 23 to Dec 18, various timings

Where: ACT 3 Drama Academy, Cairnhill Arts Centre, 126 Cairnhill Road

Ticket info: From $115

More details here

Encourage curiosity and creative thinking

This 28-year-long project began after South Korean artist Yoo Hyun Mi spent an evening putting together a puzzle with her son. PHOTO: STPI

If your child loves puzzles, here is a chance to see the pieces on a whole new scale. Yoo Hyun Mi: The Blank Puzzle (The Image Yet To Come) features giant puzzle pieces from South Korean artist Yoo Hyun Mi’s long-running series, The Blank Puzzle Project, on view at this scale in South-east Asia for the first time.

The series began when Yoo spent an evening assembling a puzzle with her son. Her artworks play with colour, size and shape, which can encourage children to look closely at familiar objects and ask how they might see them differently. It can also show them that art does not have to start with something grand and that a simple game can be the spark.

Yoo Hyun Mi: The Blank Puzzle (The Image Yet To Come)

By STPI

When: Until Dec 12, 10am to 7pm; closed on Sundays

Where: STPI, 41 Robertson Quay

Ticket info: Free

More details here

Let children build stories with LEGO blocks

Using LEGO blocks, children can create scenes in a storytelling session. PHOTO: ARTS HOUSE GROUP

In Brick & Block Prints: Hidden Stories, children use LEGO to create a three-panel story, then turn their built designs into bold block prints using inked LEGO plates.

Part of this year’s Singapore Writers Festival, the session gives children aged seven to 12 a chance to think about how an idea unfolds across three panels, while fitting small pieces into place can help build fine-motor skills.

Because they take their finished work home, they also have something of their own to show and talk about afterwards. Facilitators EuniceDenise and Melanie Lee will guide the children and step in when needed.

Brick & Block Prints: Hidden Stories

By Arts House Group

When: Nov 22 at 10.30am to 12pm

Where: Discovery Room, Asian Civilisation Museum, 1 Empress Place

Ticket info: $30 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

Give a beloved soft toy its own adventure

Take a moment to immortalise precious memories with a favourite stuffed animal for children to look back on fondly as they get older. PHOTO: ARTS HOUSE GROUP

Almost every child has a soft toy they cannot do without, and this session makes that companion the hero of the story. In Bring Your ‘Chou Chou’ Day!, as part of the Singapore Writers Festival, children bring along a well-loved toy or comfort object, whether they call it chou chou, bantal busuk or chella bommai. Singaporean author-illustrator Quek Hong Shin guides children aged four to seven through playful activities to create an illustrated story starring their treasured companion.

Seeing a familiar toy turn into an illustrated character gives children a fresh way to look at something they know well, and it shows them how stories can begin with the things they already love. The drawings go home with them, which can help them remember the toy and imagine new adventures at play. Because the session is guided by a working author-illustrator, young participants also get a close look at how a story takes shape.

Bring Your ‘Chou Chou’ Day!

By Arts House Group

When: Nov 21 at 1:30pm to 3pm

Where: Music Studio, Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place

Ticket info: $15 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

Challenge your kids with a mystery-writing game

A game of Old Maid becomes a prompt for children to invent their own mystery. PHOTO: ARTS HOUSE GROUP

A game of Old Maid is usually about avoiding the wrong card, but in this workshop, the cards become story starters. In Shuffle & Draw: The Mystery-Writing Game, Singapore-based British author Neil Humphreys leads children through guided exercises in character-building and world-building. Each child draws just five cards, and each card brings a new element to their own original mystery: a suspect, a secret or a twist.

Part of this year’s Singapore Writers Festival, the session is a good fit for children aged eight to 12 who enjoy writing or storytelling. Working from a prompt can make the blank page less daunting for young writers, and building a cast of suspects with their own secrets encourages children to think about motive, tension and how a plot holds together. Questions such as who is hiding something and who can be trusted give them plenty to puzzle over.

Shuffle & Draw: The Mystery-Writing Game

By Arts House Group

When: Nov 21 at 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Where: Discovery Room, Asian Civilisation Museum, 1 Empress Place

Ticket info: From $20 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

Discover more stories about how the arts can enrich your child here.

For more, head to Catch.sg, Singapore’s national platform on all things arts and culture. The $100 SG Culture Pass can be used on eligible events.