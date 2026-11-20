Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

From world leaders to brands: The memes and social media posts celebrating GTA VI

From prime ministers to NATO, fans around the globe came together to celebrate the launch of GTA VI in a frenzy that saw the game raking in more than US$2 billion (S$2.58 billion) in estimated first-day sales.

SINGAPORE – Time to hop on the iconic blue bandwagon and cruise into Vice City : we live in a post-Grand Theft Auto VI world now.

Years of anticipation and several world events later, the latest edition in developer Rockstar Games’ flagship series hit shelves on Nov 19 to much fanfare, as millions of gamers joined protagonists Lucia and Jason on their drive through Vice City’s criminal underworld.

From prime ministers to NATO, public figures, organisations and fans around the globe joined in the celebrations, and the game reportedly raked in more than US$2 billion (S$2.58 billion) in estimated first-day sales. Online, many gamers shared their plans to take time off work – or even call in sick – to play the long-awaited title.

Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated that 24.58 million copies had been sold as of the evening of Nov 19, translating to about US$2.36 billion in revenue for parent company Take-Two.

While players were busy exploring the bustling world of GTA VI on launch day, public figures and organisations joined in on the action, crafting social media posts that riffed on the series’ iconic art style and language.

Whether you are a long-time resident of Vice City or a fresh face in the landmark of the gaming world, The Straits Times highlights several fellow passengers on the road to GTA VI.

How brands reacted to the GTA VI launch

Singapore Land Transport Authority

Right at home, we had a quip from the Singapore Land Transport Authority on GTA VI’s sprawling world map.

“If he can memorise the entire GTA6 map, he can memorise the Singapore MRT System Map,” the agency wrote in a Nov 20 post on Facebook, alongside images of the MRT system map and Rockstar Games’ official map of the fictional state of Leonida.

Inspired by the US state of Florida, Leonida is home to Vice City, the game’s primary setting.

LTA added in its caption to the post: “Bro knows every corner of Leonida but still saves the SG MRT System Map on his phone to get to Orchard.”

North Miami Police Department and South Australia Police

Vice City is famously inspired by Miami in the United States – but the city’s North Miami Police Department took to social media to remind citizens that the real city “is NOT a free-roam server”.

In a Facebook post on Nov 19, the department shared “a few friendly reminders” for residents to heed “before you start living out your main character fantasies”, including warnings against street racing and reminders to obey traffic laws.

Concerns have been raised before about GTA VI’s violent content, despite the game’s global popularity.

“What happens in Vice City stays in Vice City,” the department said. “What happens in North Miami might end up in a police report.”

Meanwhile, across the Pacific, the South Australia Police used the game launch to issue a public service announcement about road safety.

In a post on Facebook on Nov 19, it said: “If GTA VI was set in South Australia, these scenes might look a little familiar! But unlike in Leonida, our roads aren’t a game. Follow the road rules and make safe choices behind the wheel.”

It reminded citizens to keep the “Fatal” five driving rules in check, including drink and drug driving, speeding, distraction, seatbelts and dangerous road users.

“Keep the chaos on screen, not on our roads. Because in real life, there are no respawns,” the department said.

KFC Australia

Elsewhere in Australia, fast food brand KFC Australia was getting ready for a funeral.

A post on the brand’s Instagram on Nov 13 announced that the service for “Ann Alibi” would take place on GTA VI’s launch day, and invited customers “by remarkable coincidence” to the KFC Robina in Queensland “on the very same day something thirteen years in the making finally arrives”.

“She was always there for us when we needed her,” the brand said, adding that customers should “let your manager know” before attending the service, which would also be streamed live on Instagram.

In another tongue-in-cheek nod to the game’s release , KFC Australia said in the caption that “any resemblance to a certain launch date is purely coincidental and deeply respectful”.

It added that if the post received 6,000 likes on Instagram, “Ann’s final wish comes true: free delivery nationwide on launch day.”

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) also joined the trend , posting a collage of military personnel rendered in the game’s distinctive art style on Facebook on Nov 19.

Dubbing itself the “final boss of wanted levels”, the military alliance said: “NATO isn’t part of GTA6 of course, but if it was, we think even the best gamers would have a challenge with this one.”

Wanted levels are a hallmark of GTA series, indicating how aggressively law enforcement pursues the player in the game.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narend r a Modi also took to Instagram on Nov 19 using a popular internet meme about the long wait for GTA VI.

The popular joke would reference world events using the phrase “we got (thing) before GTA VI”, poking fun at the notoriously long wait between the series’ fifth and sixth title.

Modi’s post highlighted developments in India over the past 13 years , including economic growth, a reported decline in extreme poverty from 27 per cent to 2.6 per cent, and increases in solar power capacity.

It also featured images of people and places in India rendered in the game’s art style.

In the caption, Modi wrote: “India is playing a whole new game!”

Mercedes-Benz and Volvo USA

No GTA -inspired roundup would be complete without cars, as automakers Mercedes-Benz and Volvo USA arrived on the scene with their respective Facebook posts.

Taking inspiration from the game’s two protagonists, Mercedes-Benz shared an illustration by artist Andrew Mytro depicting Carl and Bertha Benz atop a three-wheeled motorcar, with the words “Grand Patent Auto” placed above th e image .

The classic three-wheeled Benz Patent-Motorwagen was first patented by Carl in January 1886, and in 1888 was taken by Bertha on what is widely regarded as the world’s first long-distance automobile road trip.

In the caption of its post, Mercedes-Benz said: “Without Carl and Bertha Benz, this would be just an ordinary Thursday.”

Volvo USA, meanwhile, opted for a different aesthetic, posting a retro-style photograph featuring a vintage car on a sandy beach.

Text on the photograph read: “We’ve spent 99 years preventing collisions. You’ve been waiting 13 years to cause them.”

Alluding to the tendency of GTA players to crash and cause damage to their in-game cars, the brand added: “Some of you are about to forget everything you learned in drivers ed.”