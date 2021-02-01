From rejection to record-breaker

Original artwork from the Tintin comic-book series by Belgian cartoonist Herge on display at the Artcurial auction house in Paris. This painting of Tintin - with his dog, Snowy, in a vase, facing a rampant red dragon - was rejected by the comics' publisher and kept folded in a drawer for years. It sold at the auction for €3.175 million (S$5.1 million), setting a new world record as the most expensive comic book artwork.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
Miniatures (above) and sculptures were also on display. Herge, whose real name was Georges Remi, died in 1983, aged 75.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
Miniatures and sculptures (above) were also on display. Herge, whose real name was Georges Remi, died in 1983, aged 75.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 01, 2021, with the headline 'From rejection to record-breaker'.
