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Mouth tape, weighted blankets and more – do sleep aids actually work?

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From sleep music to mouth tape, we examine which sleep aids work and which lack scientific evidence.

Some sleep aids may help certain groups of people who have trouble sleeping, while others lack scientific evidence, doctors say.

PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

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Amrita Kaur

  • Eye masks, weighted blankets and anti-snoring pillows have mixed evidence.
  • Binaural beats have little proof, while meditation and breathing exercises may calm some people but are not guaranteed.
  • Mouth taping can be dangerous. Melatonin and magnesium may help some people, but experts say sleep problems need proper diagnosis and treatment.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – From white noise and sleep music to weighted blankets and mouth tape, countless sleep aids promise better rest.

Some are backed by research, while others have gained traction through social media. Which are worth trying, and which are simply clever marketing?

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.