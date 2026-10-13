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Mouth tape, weighted blankets and more – do sleep aids actually work?

Some sleep aids may help certain groups of people who have trouble sleeping, while others lack scientific evidence, doctors say.

SINGAPORE – From white noise and sleep music to weighted blankets and mouth tape, countless sleep aids promise better rest.

Some are backed by research, while others have gained traction through social media. Which are worth trying, and which are simply clever marketing?