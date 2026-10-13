Mouth tape, weighted blankets and more – do sleep aids actually work?
- Eye masks, weighted blankets and anti-snoring pillows have mixed evidence.
- Binaural beats have little proof, while meditation and breathing exercises may calm some people but are not guaranteed.
- Mouth taping can be dangerous. Melatonin and magnesium may help some people, but experts say sleep problems need proper diagnosis and treatment.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – From white noise and sleep music to weighted blankets and mouth tape, countless sleep aids promise better rest.
Some are backed by research, while others have gained traction through social media. Which are worth trying, and which are simply clever marketing?