LONDON - Arguably, few places in London are more historic than the Tower of London. It is both fortress and castle, an infamous site where multiple British queens had been executed and home to the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom.

Its history and heritage make it a fitting venue for the unveiling of Royal Salute's newest blended Scotch whisky - the Platinum Jubilee Edition, created to mark Queen Elizabeth's unprecedented 70 years as Britain's monarch.