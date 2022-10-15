From data science expert to aquarium marketplace co-founder

Data science expert Shi Qing Poh launched Fishyhub, an online marketplace where aquarists can buy fish, find out more about setting up an aquarium and post photos of their tanks. ST PHOTOS: NG SOR LUAN
Stephanie Yeo
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
50 sec ago
Mr Shi Qing Poh, 37, points to a disused built-in fish tank in the corridor of his condominium in the east. He spent a couple of thousand dollars trying to turn it into a display feature, but all he got out of it was water that leaked from the external filter into his bedrooms.

“I’ve encountered a lot of aquarium nightmares like that,” says the aquarist, who reared turtles and a variety of ornamental fish in his youth, not always successfully. Like many other beginners, he would buy pretty fish, only to have them die after a short while.

