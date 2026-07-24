From Bahamas resort to Cairnhill: Ex-supermodel Ethel Fong designs havens for global family

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Her childhood home was a rented Pasir Panjang kampung house shared joyfully with her six siblings who played “catching” in their single bedroom.

Now based in the Bahamas for her post-parenting chapter, home is a triple-villa coastal estate for the mother of two.

In between, the 1980s former Singapore supermodel Ethel Fong has designed a personal portfolio of global properties, from a 200-room French chateau to a cosy Swiss alpine chalet, Manhattan loft and Cairnhill Road terrace.

Each of these homes is a sanctuary, instilled with soul and memory.

In this design journey, the most riveting scene is not quite of her gliding down a Parisian runway or fronting an international Armani campaign.

Instead, picture a statuesque beauty tramping around with a hard hat and “dealing with men in their full macho-ness” for five years, when Fong became her own contractor for the Caribbean haven that she completed in 2024.

Whether she is squeezing with siblings, conquering nasty plumbing, or curating an Art Deco Cairnhill conservation terrace with RT+Q Architects, her ideal of home has never changed.

A house is just a structural shell, reckons Fong, who turns 63 on July 30.

In contrast, a home is layered with the warmth of winter holiday breakfasts with loved ones that stretch until 2pm, the Chinese concept of a round table that anchors her across continents, and a deep familial soul.

Ethel Fong loves gathering loved ones around kitchen tables. In her Cairnhill terrace house, she recently planned a “do your own wonton noodle” dinner for her family. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

“A house is a house, right? It’s the soul in there, the people that make it special,” reflects Fong during an interview with The Straits Times on July 22 in her serene, symmetrical, scented Cairnhill home, which she returns to three or four times a year.

“Legacy lives in the memories created, not the physical space.” That night, a new memory will emerge with her “do your own wonton noodle” family dinner around the kitchen table.

From kampung to the world

To figure out why a celebrity who once dwelt in a castle in France would measure a home’s luxury by the family and friends clustered in it, she takes us back to the zinc roofs of her Pasir Panjang past.

Former supermodel Ethel Fong in her Cairnhill home, where she has a wall of family portraits. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Until she was 12, space was tight. Despite the concrete floors, kampung pail system toilet and cold-water urns for baths, her siblings still hold dear the memories of rolling out mattresses to sleep on the floor and living in harmony.

So resonant are these echoes that her brother, for his recent 60th birthday, invited siblings and their spouses to chill in his compact Shanghai house, complete with rolled-out mattresses and shared bathrooms.

“We played mahjong, cooked and just hung out the whole day,” Fong says. “We were recreating the magic of our childhood, but with the upgrades of modern-day comfort. It was really, really fun. And it was cosy.”

A study shared by Ethel Fong and her husband Jean Chalopin in her Cairnhill home. He believes in large spaces like chateaus, but she loves cosy spaces. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

She loves cosy, and is happy in a little hotel room. “My husband likes big places and I like small places. He likes volume. That’s the big difference between us.”

Small appears virtuous in her storytelling. Back in the kampung house, she continues, there was no way to escape. “That taught us to be able to deal with people.”

The bedroom and, under the glass bridge, the kitchen of Ethel Fong’s Cairnhill home. In childhood, a single bedroom was shared by her family of nine, but now her bedroom is volumetric. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Her parents, both orphaned in childhood, consistently conveyed the preciousness of home. Her late father lived by an unwavering mantra: Always have a roof over your head, and no fighting inside it.

She says: “He always stressed that under the roof, I don’t want to see any of you fighting or arguing. The world outside is already rough.”

These days, her 93-year-old mother queries her grandchildren: “So when are you buying a place?”

Fong, the sixth of seven children, left home at 18 to pursue modelling in Paris. During her campaign for Italian fashion house Armani, a French-Italian writer and entrepreneur named Jean Chalopin spied Fong’s photo in a copy of Vogue magazine and promptly decided to marry her.

Six months later, one of his fashion photographer friends introduced them. The couple have since been together for 40 years, marrying in 1989 (after which she retired from modelling) and embarking on their massive multi-decade real estate adventure.

Separate bathrooms reign

The master bathroom of Ethel Fong’s Cairnhill house. She believes in separate bathrooms, and also loves the sanctuaries that are Aman bathrooms. PHOTO: ALBERT LIM

She shares a marital secret. “I’m a believer of separate bathrooms,” she says in a light-hearted moment.

Candid and charismatic, Fong spins stories throughout the interview, and made the comment at Singapore Archifest 2026. On July 22, she was a guest panellist on the topic of curatorial mindsets.

The 20th edition of the city-state’s largest annual architecture festival, on till July 31, gathers leading voices in architecture and design under the banner Convergence: Themes And Variations.

A steel staircase rises up the centre of the House of Layers designed by RT+Q Architects. This shophouse once owned by prominent Hainanese immigrant Wee Cheow Keng has undergone a complete makeover by his descendants. PHOTO: MASANO KAWANA

For the public, the variations play out across a series of fringe events, notably behind-closed-doors tours of luxury homes like Joo Chiat’s sculptural tropical-modernist “House of Layers” and public spaces including Jurong Lake Gardens.

Also, the novel tabletop board game Resourcity drops players into survival-style city planning, while regional short films project urgent urban messages.

A staircase dramatically lined with books in Ethel Fong’s three-storey Cairnhill home. PHOTO: ALBERT LIM

Like Archifest, Fong’s homeownership can be portrayed as a world of convergence and variations.

The self-taught designer’s homes may sit in geographically diverse places, but the people she loves always converge there, along with their intimate circles.

Take her Bahamas home, named Chapters, which was designed with a villa for husband and wife, plus separate buildings for their two adult children.

Son Janvier, 35, works in the digital and financial domains, and currently lives in one of the villas.

Daughter Tanis, 32, is a composer and singer-songwriter who moves between Switzerland and London, where her fiance lives. “I don’t know where she is,” Fong says of Tanis’ nomadic lifestyle.

The Fong-Chalopin children were raised as global citizens who attended primary school in Europe where they learnt three languages in Switzerland. The family later relocated to Beijing for the kids to study Chinese. Their college years were spent in the US.

“My husband believes in the world. And he wants to experience the world. So he wanted the kids to be global citizens,” she explains. “Because of that, we have all this movement.”

Now that they have moved afar to the Bahamas and the compound is completed, Fong and Chalopin, 76, are rewarded with the luxury of breakfasts on the seafront, under palm trees.

The design principle for their multi-generational home: proximity without imposition.

Breakfast by the sea

“The rule is when Mum and Dad are by the seafront having breakfast, you’re most welcome to come to join. If you don’t want to come, it’s fine,” she says.

“If you’re in our house, it’s a different story.”

She reckons: “I’m lucky enough to have my son’s and daughter’s friends who actually enjoy chatting with us.” Sometimes, the young people show up for breakfast when her own children are absent at the table.

She imagines the estate will be truly multi-generational when her future grandchildren arrive. Then it will be a fresh chapter for the family – and also the house that she laboured on. Its seafront layout has no barriers near the water, and will need changes.

Her Swiss chalet is also a point of convergence, especially each New Year. “It has become a beautiful gathering place for my children and their friends for the last 23 years,” she says.

The friends started holidaying at the wood-clad chalet when they were nine to 15 years old, and now they are in their 30s.

In the chalet, they have “the longest breakfast” that starts at 8am and may end at 2pm, says Fong, who defines herself first as a homemaker and the heart of a globetrotting family.

“My rule is that I’ll provide breakfast, I’ll provide dinner, I don’t provide lunch. They have to go out and ski and get their own lunch,” she says.

For her, memories are often crafted at the convivial table. And so the “Aman junkie” – an affectionate term for loyal travellers who plan trips around Aman properties – landed on a “kitchen table birthday” at Aman’s Amanzoe in Greece for her 60th. She gathered loved ones around the table to celebrate life.

The sensuous Amanpuri in Phuket was the first Aman resort that Ethel Fong experienced. PHOTO: AMAN RESORTS

The sunset view at Amanzoe on the Greek Peloponnese peninsula, overlooking the Aegean Sea. PHOTO: AMAN RESORTS

The first Aman resort she experienced was the sensual Amanpuri in Phuket around 1991. That was the first time she could call a hotel room “sexy”, she recounts. She loves Aman bathrooms too.

In Amanzoe, a perfect locale for her milestone birthday, every villa has a gigantic staircase. “It’s ‘useless’. But it’s so spectacular at the same time . The wow factor is what I love.”

Chapter after chapter

Then, drawing a decade-by-decade self-portrait, she reminisces: “At 10 years old, I was a kampung girl with no idea of the world.

“At 20, I was conquering the fashion capitals.

“At 30, I was living in a castle pregnant with my daughter.

“At 40, I had two beautiful children jumping out of my birthday cake in Bali.

“At 50, I challenged the city girl in me and scaled Africa’s tallest mountain, Kilimanjaro.

“At 60, I created a ‘kitchen table birthday’ with people I love and took a moment to celebrate life, family and friendship.”

As a global soul, she naturally loves to travel. The South Pole will be her destination later in 2026, says Fong, who loves frontiers as much as cities.

For wanderers like her, roots are vital. So she describes a home as more than a graceful residence. “It is a sanctuary of strength, security and resilience.”

For her Archifest profile, she wrote that having built, renovated, and designed numerous properties across the globe, she has learnt that “above all else, home means memories”.

Her greatest achievement, she believes, is not in the barriers she broke, but in the enduring collection of moments she has cultivated for her children and the generations to follow.

For the trailblazer in high fashion and global real estate, her next chapter is perpetually at the next shore, but always rooted in a home replete with love and soul.

For more information on Singapore Archifest 2026, go to archifest.sg/