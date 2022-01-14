From amazing deals to shopping rewards: Get all you need for a huat Chinese New Year at Compass One

With the Chinese New Year falling on Feb 1 and 2, you always knew you had a short runway to prepare for the festivities. But don’t fret if you haven’t already started on your annual routine of giving your home a makeover (or just a good spring clean), shopping for new outfits for the family, and ordering yummy pineapple tarts and yu sheng platters.
You can do all this, and more, conveniently under one roof at Compass One. The fully integrated mall, easily accessed by train, bus or car, is not only popular with Sengkang residents but also shoppers from around the island. It’s home to almost 200 retailers, which include family-friendly restaurants and stores with special perks for Compass One Rewards members.
This Chinese New Year, enjoy festive promotions and giveaways at Compass One from now till Feb 6 to make shopping and dining for the prosperous season extra rewarding.
“Packets Full of Huat” Up For Grabs
What is Chinese New Year without ang bao – especially if they come as cute as these ones here?
At Compass One, the first 15,088 Compass One Rewards members who spend a minimum of $68* will get to redeem two six-piece packs of specially-designed red packets.
“Huat in Style” Dress Up Your Mandarin Oranges
When you visit friends and relatives during the festive season, bringing along pairs of Mandarin oranges is a must. Why? In Cantonese, giving oranges or song gam sounds the same as “gifting gold”, and signifies gifting prosperity to the recipient.
But just like how you want to look chic and stylish when visiting, make sure you carry your oranges in style too. The first 3,088 Compass One Rewards members who spend a minimum of $128* will get a Reversible Mandarin Orange Carrier.
“Let’s Huat Together” Help Those In Need
While you are busy prepping for the festive season and celebrating with your loved ones, don’t forget to spread the joy to others in your community.
Compass One makes it easy for you to do your part for charity. Till Feb 15, simply head to the Chinese lantern structure at Level 2 Atrium and pledge a donation. All proceeds will benefit Down Syndrome Association (Singapore), The Food Bank Singapore and Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped.
“Guarantee Huat” With Extra Compass One Points
Compass One Rewards members will know that shopping and dining at the mall always bring them great rewards, in the form of Compass One Points. These can be used to redeem e-vouchers that you can spend at participating stores or to offset your parking fee – perfect for when you are celebrating with your family at one of its many restaurants or buying new bedding, clothes and cookware for the home.
Here’s even better news: you can earn more points easily. The first 3,088 members who spend a minimum of $168* will redeem 888 Compass One Points.
“Huat All The Way” For New Compass One Rewards Members
If you aren’t a member yet, the first 1,000 new sign-ups from Jan 7 to Feb 6, will get to redeem 500 Compass One Points – with no minimum spend!
Sign up to be a Compass One Rewards member for free here and earn points whenever you shop and dine at the mall. After all, it’s the season to huat!
It’s the perfect way to kick off a brand new prosperous year at Compass One.
*Terms & Conditions apply. For more details, visit compassone.sg.
- Compass One is located at 1 Sengkang Square, Singapore 545078. Follow Compass One on Facebook @CompassOneSingapore and Instagram @compassonesg