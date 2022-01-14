From amazing deals to shopping rewards: Get all you need for a huat Chinese New Year at Compass One

With the Chinese New Year falling on Feb 1 and 2, you always knew you had a short runway to prepare for the festivities. But don’t fret if you haven’t already started on your annual routine of giving your home a makeover (or just a good spring clean), shopping for new outfits for the family, and ordering yummy pineapple tarts and yu sheng platters.

You can do all this, and more, conveniently under one roof at Compass One. The fully integrated mall, easily accessed by train, bus or car, is not only popular with Sengkang residents but also shoppers from around the island. It’s home to almost 200 retailers, which include family-friendly restaurants and stores with special perks for Compass One Rewards members.

This Chinese New Year, enjoy festive promotions and giveaways at Compass One from now till Feb 6 to make shopping and dining for the prosperous season extra rewarding.

“Packets Full of Huat” Up For Grabs