Friyay!: What to watch

FAMILY DRAMA

MINARI (PG)

115 minutes, now showing

4 stars

In this Golden Globe winner for Best Foreign Language Feature, Korean-American writer-director Lee Isaac Chung revisits his childhood.

Driven by the need to make his mark on the world, Korean immigrant Jacob Yi (Steven Yeun) moves his family - wife Monica (Han Ye-ri), daughter Anne (Noel Kate Cho) and son David (Alan Kim) - from California to a small farming community in Arkansas. Monica is sceptical of Jacob's plan to start a vegetable farm and worries the struggle might be too hard on David, who has a congenital heart defect.

Jacob's prickliness makes him hard to watch, so when Monica's mother joins the family from South Korea to help look after David, the story finds a more pleasant focus.

The gentle, often comic, moments between Grandma Soonja (Youn Yuh-jung) and the boy are the uplifting counterpoint to the tension-filled ones between Jacob and Monica.

Underpinned by a score by American composer Emile Mosseri that aches with nostalgia, as well as winning performances by Youn and Kim, this is a tender, stripped-down account of growing up with parents who came to a new country not just to seek a better life, but also to be born again.

The film has earned six Oscar nominations including for Best Picture, Best Actor for Yeun and Best Supporting Actress for Youn.

REVENGE THRILLER

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (NC16)

114 minutes, now showing

4 stars

Like the acclaimed Nomadland, this movie's release has been timed for the Oscar nomination announcement.

The distributor's bet has paid off: British writer-director Emerald Fennell received five nods in categories such as Best Director and Best Picture.

This might lead you to think Promising Young Woman is a slow-burn arthouse project. No. This is a gripping, often darkly humorous revenge thriller, lightly laced with horror.

It would be a well-made, highly enjoyable film in any year, but it shares the Oscar-bait characteristics of horror works Get Out (2017) and Us (2019): a socially relevant, ripped-from-the-headlines theme and a protagonist who embodies the darker desires of an oppressed group.

Cassie (Carey Mulligan who is nominated for Best Actress) spends her nights getting drunk in bars and clubs. Men offer to take care of her, but to her disappointment - and icy rage - they want something other than to send her home safely.

Fennell gives Cassie's adventures in the land of toxic masculinity a lightness that would feel inappropriate and silly if not handled well. She makes Cassie's pain and hunger for redress visceral without plunging the movie into unrelenting grimness or M18-rated gore.

It is a lot harder to do than it appears and Fennell, working through Mulligan, achieves the near impossible.

OSCAR NOMINEE'S OEUVRE

FILMS STARRING RIZ AHMED

The British-Pakistani actor (in the Star Wars film Rogue One) can be relied on to provide layered, often serio-comic performances.

He has finally been recognised with a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role as a rock drummer who loses his hearing in the music drama Sound Of Metal.

The film opens at The Projector only on April 1, but you can catch on streaming platforms other works that showcase Ahmed's ability to blend comedy and drama.

In Nightcrawler (2014, PG13, 117 minutes, available on Netflix), a satire of the news industry, he is the jittery acolyte of Jake Gyllenhaal's sociopathic news videographer.

He also plays an idealistic chemist pursued by the titular guns for hire in the neo-western The Sisters Brothers (2018, R21, 122 minutes, available on Netflix).

And in Rogue One (2016, PG13, 134 minutes, available on Disney+) - a Star Wars spin-off movie better than any of the recent entries in the series - he is an Imperial pilot who defects to the rebels and joins them for a mission.