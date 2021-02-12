Friyay! What to do

MUSICAL

THE AMAZING CELESTIAL RACE

This lively Chinese New Year musical, written by Dwayne Lau and directed by Glen Goei, is based on the legend of the animals which raced for a place in the Chinese zodiac.

Hosted by the Jade Emperor, the race promises its winners a chance at eternal glory. But to make it across the finish line, they must survive detours, ford a raging river and outlast one another.

Wild Rice's annual pantomime had to be scrapped last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this festive family offering promises fun for all ages.

WHERE Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre @ Wild Rice, Level 4 Funan Mall, 107 North Bridge Road MRT City Hall WHEN Feb 19 to March 21, various timings ADMISSION $40, $65 and $80 via Sistic INFO str.sg/JrbE

EXHIBITION

LUNAR NEW YEAR AT THE LEE KONG CHIAN

During the festive period, the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum is offering visitors a special ticket price of $8 – down from the usual $16 for Singapore citizens and permanent residents and $21 for foreigners.

To usher in the Year of the Ox, it has also added a new exhibit in its lobby – a pair of massive water buffalo horns presumed to be from Thailand, acquired by the Raffles Museum and Library in 1908 and inherited by the predecessor of Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, the Raffles Museum of Biodiversity Research.

The horns, which are outside the ticketed premises, measure 2.3m at their widest point.

WHERE Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, National University of Singapore, 2 Conservatory Drive MRT Kent Ridge/one-north WHEN Today to Feb 28, Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 6pm, closed on Mondays and public holidays ADMISSION $8 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) INFO lkcnhm.nus.edu.sg

CONCERT

CONCORDIA QUARTET’S VALENTINE PASTORALE

Love will be in the air at the National Orchid Garden on Valentine’s Day as the young string quartet regale visitors on the hour with the likes of Bach, Mozart and Over The Rainbow from The Wizard Of Oz (1939).

Their performance will be streamed live from an undisclosed location in the garden to prevent crowds from gathering to listen.

WHERE National Orchid Garden, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT Botanic Gardens WHEN Sunday, 4, 5 and 6pm ADMISSION Free INFO resoundcollective.org