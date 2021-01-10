French brandy on the move

THREE GENERATIONS OF DISTILLERS: Mr Marc Saint-Martin at his old still installed in the cellar of Domaine de Tauriac in Seailles near Vic-Fezensac, in the south-west of France, last month. The Saint-Martin family have been itinerant distillers for three generations, visiting cellars of south-western France to produce Armagnac, a brandy named after the region in which it is produced.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE