French brandy on the move

THREE GENERATIONS OF DISTILLERS: Mr Marc Saint-Martin at his old still installed in the cellar of Domaine de Tauriac in Seailles near Vic-Fezensac, in the south-west of France, last month. The Saint-Martin family have been itinerant distillers for three generations, visiting cellars of south-western France to produce Armagnac, a brandy named after the region in which it is produced.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
WOOD WORKS: Mr Saint-Martin feeds the furnace of his still to keep the fire going for the distilling process.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
OLDEST BRANDY: Armagnac, the oldest brandy distilled in France, flows from the still.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
STILL ON THE WAY: The historic still is towed from cellar to cellar.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
