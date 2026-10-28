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Former BigBang member Seungri says he is married, expecting first child

Seungri said that the two had already registered their marriage and are legally married.

SEOUL – Seungri, formerly of boy band BigBang, is married and expecting his first child in early 2027.

Reports surfaced on Oct 27 that his partner was pregnant and that the couple planned to marry after the birth of their son in January.

However, Seungri clarified through local media outlet Ilgan Sports on Oct 28 that the two had already registered their marriage and are legally married. He denied speculation that the pregnancy preceded the marriage.

The couple have reportedly set up a home in Gangnam, southern Seoul. They are not considering holding a separate wedding ceremony at this time, Seungri was quoted as saying.

The news comes as Seungri faces a criminal complaint over alleged assault at a restaurant in Gangnam in August.

A man in his 30s filed a complaint with the police accusing Seungri and his acquaintances of assault, threats and unlawful confinement.

JTBC later released surveillance footage from the restaurant showing Seungri picking up a soju bottle and moving towards the complainant, as well as appearing to kick something.

The complainant alleged that Seungri swung the bottle in a threatening manner and invoked alleged connections to organised crime.

Seungri’s legal representative has denied the allegations, acknowledging that he picked up the bottle but saying there was no physical contact, assault or threat, adding that Seungri would cooperate fully with an investigation.

Seungri debuted with BigBang in 2006, but later left the group and announced his retirement from the entertainment industry in 2019, after becoming a central figure involved in the Burning Sun scandal.

He was convicted on multiple charges, including arranging prostitution, habitual gambling and instigating aggravated assault, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Seungri completed his sentence and was released in February 2023. He has since largely remained out of the Korean entertainment industry, with occasional public appearances overseas. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK