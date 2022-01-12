Forging a deeper friendship on journeys in the east

Cycling together has helped two friends through bumpy times.

Ms Monita Sen and Ms Ana Jeremiah started riding together in January last year to alleviate pandemic-related stress and boredom.

They usually ride thrice a week, often cycling through East Coast Park to the Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal. Sometimes, they ride farther into the city area, stopping at different points to chat or quietly enjoy the view.

The relatively new riders crafted a rating system for the different types of cyclists they encounter along the way, from kids who can barely cycle in a straight line to "level 1" - those who "zip through without ringing the bells furiously or shouting", says Ms Jeremiah.

She and Ms Sen rank themselves as "level 2 or 3" cyclists. This means that they cycle for pleasure and fitness, but without going overboard on kit and caboodle.

Ms Jeremiah, 48, a psychotherapist, says: "Cycling is one way to release stress, and any form of movement is important for a healthy state of mind and body."

The cardiovascular exercise is part of the package, but she adds: "We also learn to listen to our bodies. If we're tired, we don't push ourselves. We turn back. We stop at different points to appreciate the scenery or talk and meditate."

Ms Sen, 47, who works in education management, says: "Cycling has been amazing for me, beyond the physical benefits. It's become a way to catch up with friends."

Pandemic restrictions on meeting people have been hard on her, an extrovert who enjoys hosting gatherings of friends at home.

The two have known each other for nine years and the rides have helped them cope with concerns about family in other countries. Ms Jeremiah only recently managed to visit her mother in Malaysia after two years and Ms Sen's siblings are in India and Britain.

Ms Sen says: "Even though we've known each other for so long, our friendship has evolved in these last 18 months because of Covid-19. We cycle together now. We've become closer."