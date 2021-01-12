For old times’ sake

CELEBRATING A VIBRANT STREET: Public artworks along Jumeirah Street in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, have been put up to celebrate the rapid development of the coastal settlement into the posh area it is now. Street sculptures such as these evoke old scenes of life of long-time residents in the area. The installations are part of the Jumeirah Project, which fetes the unique identity of one of Dubai's most famous streets.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE