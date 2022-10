SINGAPORE – One often reads reports on social media of youngsters joining the hawker trade. But it is also not uncommon to find them giving up their stalls within a year or two.

Among them is the Mian Zhuang ban mian stall in Hong Lim Market & Food Centre that was opened in 2019 by Mr Jonathan Chng and Ms Vanessa Ong, who are in their 20s. It closed in November 2021, with the owners citing heavy losses.