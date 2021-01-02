Worth Watching in 2021: Comfort in carbo loading

SINGAPORE - Remember these words: cornicione, Ooni and Moretti. You will be hearing them a lot this year.

Cornicione is Italian for the puffy rim of a Neapolitan pizza, the crunchy-on-the-outside, chewy-on-the-inside strip of heaven you want to leave on the plate but cannot. Why does anyone need pizza toppings when they can have cornicione?

Ooni and Moretti are brands of pizza ovens. Ooni forni are meant for home use, hulking Morettis for pro-establishments. Although if you have a big garden, or a huge shed...

You must surely have known that carbs would come roaring back, right? And they did with a vengeance, aided by the Covid-19 pandemic. All around the world, people want - no, need - comfort.

Nobody finds comfort in steamed chicken breast. But pizza? Sourdough bread? Crepes? Galettes? Yes please.

And so artisanal pizza joints are popping up all over Singapore - Chooby Pizza in Owen Road; 4am Pizza, soon to open on Sentosa; Pizzakaya in VivoCity; and Lucali BYGB in Kampong Bugis.

Small's, chef Bjorn Shen's tiny four-seat pizza closet in Middle Road, has moved to bigger premises in Lavender Street.

Yet more are coming up. At least two places, one helmed by the chef behind a wildly successful private dining business, the other by a couple who run several restaurants, are set to open this year.

Just as pizza places keep popping up, restaurants selling pancakes are mushrooming like fungi after rain. French Fold in Telok Ayer and Gather at the Raffles Hotel arcade, both of which serve crepes and galettes, are always full. Flipper's Pancakes from Japan, which serves bouncy souffle pancakes, has also opened at Ngee Ann City to queues.

And let's not forget our daily bread.

The circuit breaker period unleashed a slew of sourdough bread makers who, after plying family and friends with loaves, decided to sell them to carbseeking people.

Strictly Sourdough, Heartland Sourdough, Small Town Sourdough, Marymount Bakehouse, Serangoon Sourdough, Sourdough Roti and Singapore Sourdough are just some of the brands that are coming in hot.

It is still very early in the year, and there is time for other carbs to shine.

I would like to see two of them take centre stage.

Artisanal handmade pasta that customers can buy online and cook at home would be very welcome. So would cafes or takeaway kiosks selling inventive sando- Japanese-style sandwiches made with soft shokupan.

Pasta and sandwiches are just what the world needs now.