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World’s 50 Best Bars: Singapore’s Jigger & Pony at No. 18, Nutmeg & Clove moves up to No. 38

Jigger & Pony and Nutmeg & Clove are the only two Singapore bars in the ranking.

Jigger & Pony at Amara Hotel and Nutmeg & Clove in Purvis Street remain the only two Singapore bars on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2026 ranking.

At the awards ceremony held in Milan on Oct 7, Jigger & Pony took the No. 18 spot, down from No. 9, while Nutmeg & Clove was No. 38, up from No. 50. The pair were also the only home-grown entrants on 2025’s list.

In late September, Offtrack was named No. 89 in the 51-100 list – the only Singapore entrant in that group.

The top spot for The World’s 50 Best Bars 2026 was claimed by Hong Kong’s Bar Leone for the second year in a row.

The casual Italian-inspired watering hole, which opened in late 2023, is the first Asian bar to have topped the list.

After the ceremony, co-founder Lorenzo Antinori called the win a tremendous honour.

“Being recognised for a second year in the row is magical,” he said. “I’m extremely grateful to the team. They’re family.”

Bangkok’s Bar Us (No. 4) and Zest in Seoul (No. 7) were the other two Asian bars in the top 10 list.

Hong Kong, New York City and Paris were the most represented cities overall, with each having four venues in the top 50 ranking.

The list is voted on by an international academy of more than 800 drinks experts, including bartenders and drinks writers. Each voter casts eight votes based on their best bar experiences of the previous 18 months.

In July, four Singapore bars made the cut for the Asia’s 50 Best Bars awards, with Jigger & Pony at No. 9, Nutmeg & Clove at No. 12, Offtrack at No. 16 and Origin Bar at No. 43.

World’s 50 Best Bars: Top 10

1. Bar Leone (Hong Kong)

2. Moebius Milano (Milan)

3. Alquímico (Cartagena)

4. Bar Us (Bangkok)

5. Line (Athens)

6. Handshake Speakeasy (Mexico City)

7. Zest (Seoul)

8. Connaught Bar (London)

9. Lady Bee (Lima)

10. Bar Mauro (Mexico City)