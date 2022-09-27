World’s 50 Best Bars: 8 S’pore bars make it to 51-100 list

SINGAPORE - Singapore may have the most number of bars in this year’s 51-100 list of The World 50 Best Bars, but three of them were in the top 50 in 2021.

Atlas at Parkview Square tumbled to No. 67 (down from No. 16 in 2021), while MO Bar at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore slid to No. 57 (down from No. 36 in 2021).

No Sleep Club in Keong Saik Road dropped to No. 69, from No. 26 in 2021.

The list of bars in the 51-100 spots was released on Tuesday, a week before the announcement of the top 50 winners.