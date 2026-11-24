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With Penang Place closing, here are 5 places for your Penang food fix in Singapore

(Clockwise from top left) Penang Place, which has served Penang food in Singapore since 2003, will close its Suntec City outlet on March 31, 2027, Penang prawn mee and char kway teow at York Hotel Singapore’s Penang Hawkers’ Fare, Penang rojak ($7) at Island Penang Kitchen.

SINGAPORE – For 23 years, Penang Place has served Penang buffets to diners here, moving from Jurong East to Fusionopolis and, in 2017, to Suntec City. That run will end on March 31, 2027, when its lease at Suntec City expires.

In a Facebook post on Nov 19, owners Paul and Hannah Ooi thanked diners for supporting the family-run restaurant over the years. They added: “We remain open to opportunities that will allow the Penang Place legacy to continue.”

Penang food fans also recently lost another familiar option . On Nov 23, D’Laksa, a Johor Bahru chain known for its Penang-style laksa, closed its last Singapore outlet at Compass One after almost 10 years here.

The good news is that a taste of Penang is still within reach, from a hotel buffet cooked by hawkers from the Malaysian state to a hawker stall run by a former hotel chef. Here are five places to check out.

1. Penang Place’s Christmas buffet

Where: 02-314/315/316 Suntec City Mall, 3 Temasek Boulevard, open: 11.30am to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm (Sundays to Fridays), 5.30pm to 10pm (Saturdays)

Info: penangplace.com

Fans can give Penang Place a proper send-off at its last Christmas at Suntec City.

The family-run restaurant, founded in 2003 by Malaysian-born Paul Ooi and his wife Hannah, is serving a festive buffet (from $42.89 ++ on weekdays) with free-flow chilli crab and durian pengat. That is on top of the Penang favourites it is known for, such as assam laksa and Penang char kway teow. There is no time limit, so diners can linger over one final feast.

For gatherings at home, its Christmas Mini Buffet ($279) can be ordered for delivery or pick-up from Nov 30 to Jan 1, 2027. There is also a Christmas Chilli Seafood Medley available from Dec 5 to Jan 1.

2. Penang Hawkers’ Fare, York Hotel Singapore

Dishes such as char kway teow, oyster omelette and chendol at York Hotel Singapore's Penang Hawkers' Fare, which returns from Dec 18 to Jan 3, 2027. PHOTO: YORK HOTEL SINGAPORE

Where: White Rose Cafe, lobby level, York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth, open: noon to 2.30pm, 6.30pm to 10pm daily, from Dec 18, 2026, to Jan 3, 2027

Info: www.yorkhotel.com.sg

Four decades after it started in 1986, York Hotel Singapore’s Penang Hawkers’ Fare is closing its 40th anniversary celebrations with a year-end edition buffet (From $38++ an adult on Mondays to Thursdays).

Returning guest hawkers from Penang will cook 14 dishes to order, and part of the fun is watching them work. At the char kway teow station, the hawker regulars call “The Dancing Lady” is known for her rhythmic movements at the wok. At the roti canai station, dough is tossed and stretched into thin sheets, then fried until crisp.

Other dishes include Penang laksa in a tangy tamarind-based broth, Penang prawn mee, oyster omelette, cuttlefish kang kong, and nasi lemak with Nyonya-style inche kabin fried chicken. End with ice kachang or chendol. Coffee, tea and selected drinks are free-flow.

3. Island Penang Kitchen

Penang assam laksa ($6) at Island Penang Kitchen. PHOTO: ISLAND PENANG KITCHEN/FACEBOOK

Where: 01-126, Blk 721 Clementi West Street 2, open: 11am to 2.30pm, 5pm to 9.30pm daily

Info: Call 6873-0163

Tucked away in a Clementi HDB block opposite West Coast Plaza, this neighbourhood eatery is run by Penang-born couple James Yeong and Vivian Yoong. Yeong had a 15-year stint at Crystal Jade restaurant before setting up the eatery.

The menu includes assam laksa ($6), Penang prawn noodles ($5.50), Penang fried kway teow ($6.50) and Penang rojak ($7).

4. 133 Penang Authentic

Where: 01-063 Bukit Timah Interim Wet Market & Food Centre, 2A Jalan Seh Chuan, open: 9am to 5pm (Thursdays to Mondays), closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Info: @133penangauthentic on Instagram

Before he became a hawker, Penang-born Gary Tan spent about 10 years as an executive chef at hotels including Marriott and Dynasty. Trained in Western, French and Peranakan cuisines, he has won accolades at competitions across Asia.

He has run 133 Penang Authentic with his wife Constance, who is also from Penang, for nearly 20 years. The stall was previously at Bukit Timah Market & Food Centre at 51 Upper Bukit Timah Road and now operates from the interim food centre in Jalan Seh Chuan.

Its signature is the Penang char kway teow (from $5.50), with prawns, cockles and Chinese sausage. The assam laksa ($6) comes in a mackerel broth with fresh herbs, cucumber, onion, pineapple, lettuce and mint.

There is also Penang prawn noodle soup (from $5), pork ribs prawn noodles (from $6.50) and fish fritters lor mee (from $5).

5. Penang Culture (Claypot Edition)

Where: #03-13 Compass One, 1 Sengkang Square, open: buffet from 10.30am to 9pm daily, except on the eve of public holidays and on public holidays

Info: penangculture.com.sg

Former D’Laksa regulars can still head to Compass One for their Penang food fix.

Part of the Neo Group, Penang Culture opened its first outlet on June 6, 2012, at Century Square Mall as Singapore’s first halal-certified restaurant serving Penang fare. It now has five outlets.

Its Compass One outlet is helmed by Penangite head chef Wong Thin Lipp and serves a range of Penang dishes, including several claypot offerings. Highlights include Penang fried Hokkien mee ($10.90) and Signature Curry Fish Head ($32.90), a whole fish head in a slightly spicy, fragrant curry topped with beancurd skin and vegetables.

The outlet also has an all-day buffet ($29.90++ an adult, $16.90++ a child), 10.30am to 9pm daily, except on the eve of public holidays and on public holidays. Each seating is for 90 minutes .