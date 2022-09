SINGAPORE – White Rabbit, that milky candy from childhood wrapped in nostalgia and edible rice paper, is going to make its presence felt more strongly here and in other South-east Asian countries in the next few years.

The local distributor of its popsicles and cup ice cream, Hao Food SG, wants to bring in more flavours of the candy, and has planned pop-ups in malls to sell White Rabbit ice cream and merchandise such as umbrellas, tote bags, pillows and mugs.