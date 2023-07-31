Whisky treat for ST subscriber

In conjunction with The Straits Times’ 178th anniversary, ST subscriber, Ms Mirai Kochiwa and her guest, Mr Tom Fujioka, were treated to a whisky appreciation event where they sipped, tasted and enjoyed 12-, 15- and 18- year old Macallan whiskies, after savouring a specially concocted welcome drink called The Headline.

Mr Joshua Ting, brand ambassador of The Macallan, shared details on how the liquor is processed and produced at The Macallan Distillery, and Chef Thenesh Murugaya, executive chef from Orchard Hotel, curated a special selection of canapes, which include Dalandan Cured Hokkaido Scallops with Avruga Caviar, to pair with the whisky.

Five lucky guests also won for themselves a High Tea Semi-Buffet worth $50++ at Bar Intermezzo in Orchard Hotel. This event was part of a series of rewards subscribers could win in July, ST’s anniversary month. Other giveaways include tickets to Liverpool FC vs Leicester City FC football match and the movie screening of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

For more SPH rewards and promotions, visit https://shop.sph.com.sg/ to find out.