Whisky treat for ST subscriber

Straits Times subscriber Ms Mirai Kochiwa and her guest, Mr Tom Fujioka. PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Canapés created by Executive Chef of The Orchard Hotel, Chef Thenesh: (From left) Black Angus Beef Tatare in Chocolate Shell, Dalandan Cured Hokkaido Scallops with Avruga Carviar, and Varlhona Bitter Chocolate with Hazelnuts. PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
ST subscribers Katrine Goh and Hu Hui Yi at a whisky pairing event to commemorate ST’s 178th Anniversary at Orchard Hotel on July 27, 2023. PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
A bespoke cocktail called Headline specially created for the whisky pairing event to commemorate ST’s 178th Anniversary PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
ST subscribers Jasmine Teo, Yan Choo, Wah Yap Hon, and Alex Chng at a whisky pairing event to commemorate ST’s 178th Anniversary at Orchard Hotel on July 27, 2023. PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Joshua Ting (extreme right), brand specialist of The Macallan Whisky, sharing about their products to ST’s subscribers PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
In conjunction with The Straits Times’ 178th anniversary, ST subscriber, Ms Mirai Kochiwa and her guest, Mr Tom Fujioka, were treated to a whisky appreciation event where they sipped, tasted and enjoyed 12-, 15- and 18- year old Macallan whiskies, after savouring a specially concocted welcome drink called The Headline.

Mr Joshua Ting, brand ambassador of The Macallan, shared details on how the liquor is processed and produced at The Macallan Distillery, and Chef Thenesh Murugaya, executive chef from Orchard Hotel, curated a special selection of canapes, which include Dalandan Cured Hokkaido Scallops with Avruga Caviar, to pair with the whisky.

Five lucky guests also won for themselves a High Tea Semi-Buffet worth $50++ at Bar Intermezzo in Orchard Hotel. This event was part of a series of rewards subscribers could win in July, ST’s anniversary month. Other giveaways include tickets to Liverpool FC vs Leicester City FC football match and the movie screening of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

For more SPH rewards and promotions, visit https://shop.sph.com.sg/ to find out.

