Fruity, spicy and velvety: Special-edition whisky pays tribute to polo’s roots in India’s regal Blue City

The north Indian city of Jodhpur is acclaimed for its magnificent forts and palaces, its royal past, and the striking blue hues that adorn its buildings. Perhaps slightly lesser known – other than to polo enthusiasts – is the city’s deep connection with the game of polo.

It was in Jodhpur that the modern version of polo took root centuries ago. Much cherished by the city’s Rajput rulers and maharajas, the sport was enjoyed on the vast grounds of the Umaid Bhawan Palace – today a heritage site that no visitor to the Blue City should miss.

It is for this reason that Scotch whisky maker Royal Salute has chosen to celebrate the city in its latest release, the Royal Salute 21 Year Old Jodhpur Polo Edition. Jodhpur is the second iconic global polo destination to be feted with a special-edition whisky, after Argentina in 2021.