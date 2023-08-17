Fruity, spicy and velvety: Special-edition whisky pays tribute to polo’s roots in India’s regal Blue City

The north Indian city of Jodhpur is acclaimed for its magnificent forts and palaces, its royal past, and the striking blue hues that adorn its buildings. Perhaps slightly lesser known – other than to polo enthusiasts – is the city’s deep connection with the game of polo.
It was in Jodhpur that the modern version of polo took root centuries ago. Much cherished by the city’s Rajput rulers and maharajas, the sport was enjoyed on the vast grounds of the Umaid Bhawan Palace – today a heritage site that no visitor to the Blue City should miss.
It is for this reason that Scotch whisky maker Royal Salute has chosen to celebrate the city in its latest release, the Royal Salute 21 Year Old Jodhpur Polo Edition. Jodhpur is the second iconic global polo destination to be feted with a special-edition whisky, after Argentina in 2021.
“Having played polo in Jodhpur numerous times, the city holds a dear place in my heart,” says world-renowned polo player Malcolm Borwick, who is also a Royal Salute World Polo Ambassador.
“It has a strong history with the sport and is referred to as one of the oldest homes of the modern game. This rich equestrian heritage, along with its spectacular historic architecture and its blue houses, makes it a fitting destination to honour with the exceptional 21 Year Old Jodhpur Polo Edition.”
A richness inside out
The whisky’s presentation box features the Blue City captured at dusk, with the Umaid Bhawan Palace lit up in sunset hues.
Inside, the contrasting yellow flagon evokes the colour of Jodhpur’s palaces bathed in sunlight and its sun-drenched streets that brim with life.
A traveller’s dream destination, Jodphur is a contrast between age-old traditions and vibrant modernity. Like any major Indian metropolis, its markets and bazaars hum with the rhythm of contemporary urban life. In the evenings, the streets come alive with enchanting folk music and dance performances by entertainers in vibrant costumes.
The whisky encapsulates the city’s richness perfectly. Aged for over two decades, the ambrosial liquid exudes a deep, rich amber hue, reminiscent of the nearby Thar Desert sands at sunset.
With each sip, the various layers of flavour and aroma transport drinkers to Jodhpur’s vibrant streets and historic palaces.
Mr Sandy Hyslop, the master blender of Royal Salute, says: “I always focus on telling the story of an expression when I am crafting a new release and so I was naturally drawn towards the iconic flavours of India when crafting the 21 Year Old Jodhpur Polo Edition.
“To honour these spices and aromas, I wanted this bespoke blend to have notes of sweet mango chutney and a spicy finish, to complement the richness.”
To create his masterpiece, Mr Hyslop used a carefully curated selection of malt whiskies that are fully finished in virgin oak casks. On the nose, enthusiasts will enjoy the tropical notes of juicy mango, pomegranate and coconut, complemented by butterscotch, vanilla custard, and homemade apricot and ginger jam.
Rich and spicy on the palate, notes of dark chocolate, rich caramel and thick set honey are overlaid with warming cinnamon, cloves and ginger spice. This combination leads to a long, rich and spicy finish.
One can draw parallels between the 21 Year Old Jodhpur Polo Edition and the game of polo. The whisky’s initial burst of sweetness transitions into a spicy symphony, mirroring the thrill of a polo match. The balance of flavours, too, seems like an analogy of the harmony between a polo player and his mount. In both spirit and sport, there is much finesse and grace.
The 21 Year Old Jodhpur Polo Edition can be enjoyed in many ways but the best method is to add a drop of water to it – for all its flavours to blossom.
The best by the best
Such full-bodied concoctions are a standard of Royal Salute, the Scottish marque founded in 1953 to commemorate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. The introductory offering was the Royal Salute 21 Year Old, a nod to the 21-gun salute (also known as the Royal Salute) performed as a military tribute.
Some 70 years on, Royal Salute has become synonymous with producing some of the industry’s finest blended whiskies. A typical attribute of the concoctions is their long maturation periods – the ageing process is what contributes to the Royal Salute 38 Year Old Stone of Destiny and the Royal Salute 62 Gun Salute, for instance, their complex flavour profile and exceptional smoothness.
Like many of the marque’s creations, the Royal Salute 21 Year Old Jodhpur Polo Edition is more than just a libation. It is a toast to the mastery of the whisky maker, the timeless elegance of polo, and the grandeur of Jodhpur.
