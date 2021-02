Instead of queueing to buy bak kwa, why not try making your own? They make a heartfelt and tasty gift for loved ones even if celebrations are muted this year.

Get a beefy start to the Year of the Ox with your own homemade Mala Beef Bak Kwa. These slices with a spicy numbing kick are the best accompaniment for TV binge-watching if you are planning to hole up at home this festive season.