The Claymore area, which sits at the cusp of Tanglin Road and Orchard Road, is going through a food and beverage renaissance - with at least eight restaurants opening there in the last quarter of the year.

Luxury mall Palais Renaissance - home to the popular P.S.Cafe and Sushi Kimura - welcomed three new F&B tenants in the past month - Thai noodle bar Siam Smith, Asian-cum-Western gastro-bar Binary and modern European restaurant Caviar.