Friyay! What to eat

MAKAN@JEN

MASTERCHEF MENU

Fans of chef Derek Cheong, who won the second season of MasterChef Singapore, can head to Makan@Jen restaurant to try his food - sans the stress of having to score a coveted seat at his private-dining concept Twelve Flavours.

Lunch is priced at $58, with a choice of main course - black cod or pork jowl.

Both of these mains are served for dinner, which costs $88 and comes with an extra starter of plump Hokkaido scallop with grilled asparagus, fava beans and charred kailan.

Add $10 for snacks and petits fours, and $70 for wine pairing with the dinner menu.

The Japanese-influenced dishes are also available as a la carte options.

Items on both menus include a Tokyo Banana-inspired dessert, and a silky smooth chawanmushi topped with charcoal-grilled crab, salmon roe and yuzu ponzu ankake (savoury dashi sauce).

The chawanmushi is finished with a few drops of wasabi oil, which elevate the flavours.

Go for dinner so you can savour both mains. But if you have to pick one, I recommend the slow-cooked pork jowl glazed with ssamjang and saikyo miso. It is served with a tangy apple puree, cabbage and a rich jus made from reduction of roast pork and bones stock.

Previously a popular signature at Twelve Flavours, the dish makes a comeback for this promotion.

WHERE Makan@Jen, Jen Singapore Orchardgateway by Shangri-La, 277 Orchard Road

MRT Somerset

WHEN Till Sept 11, Wednesdays to Sundays, noon to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 10pm

TEL 6708-8899

INFO str.sg/waER

MASALAA BAR

NEW DISHES TO TRY

Almost two years after opening Masalaa Bar in East Coast, veteran Indian chef Milind Sovani continues to update the menu.

New dishes include Bombay Veg grilled sandwich ($13, available from noon to 6pm), a popular street food item that is stuffed with capsicum, boiled potatoes and a spicy green chutney; and kothimbir wadi ($10), a delicious snack made with fresh coriander and spices blended with lentil flour, steamed with sesame seeds, then fried till crisp.

Poha Crusted Hara Cheesy Kebab ($10) is another standout dish. The patties - made with spinach, cheese and peas - are fried with poha (flattened rice flakes) which gives a lovely crisp crust.

Other highlights include tandoori prawns ($24) and Zafrani Murg Malai Tikka ($18), succulent chicken kebabs in a cashew and saffron marinade.

The drinks menu is equally extensive, with a variety of spirits, Indian-inspired cocktails and mocktails.

Whet your appetite with the refreshing Masala Soda ($7) and finish the meal with Garam Chai Ki Pyali ($4) - also known as cutting chai (half a cup of tea in Mumbai) - which is served table-side from a special pot.

WHERE Masalaa Bar, 723 East Coast Road

MRT Kembangan

OPEN 11.30am to 10.30pm daily

TEL 6282-4648

INFO www.masalaabar.com

MAD ABOUT SUCRE

SUMMER MENU

I've always known Mad About Sucre for its lovely desserts, but it is not just for those with a sweet tooth.

The restaurant's French-influenced cuisine sticks to the same ethos - it caters to those with dietary requirements and allergies, and does not use artificial flavours or preservatives.

Nut-, egg-, dairy-and gluten-free requests can be accommodated as well.

New dishes include wild-caught barramundi fillet ($39) served on pearl couscous simmered in a rich shellfish bisque, topped with preserved fennel; and Nordic salted cod katafi with caviar in uni sauce ($12 a piece, minimum order of two pieces) - a take on Brazilian cod balls, with caviar and crisp shredded pastry.

Signature highlights include a tender baked cauliflower ($34) with miso, pickled cucumber and onions; and grilled ox tongue ($28) with a pickled onion salad.

Complete the meal with the picture-perfect Hey Peachy (above, from $14) - a peach-shaped cake filled with oolong tea and peach cubes.

Chocolate lovers can go for Kakao (from $17), a dark chocolate treat with calamansi and bourbon.

WHERE Mad About Sucre, 27 Teo Hong Road

MRT Outram Park

OPEN Wednesdays to Sundays, 12.30 to 5pm, 6.30 to 10.30pm; closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

TEL 6221-3969

INFO www.madaboutsucre.com